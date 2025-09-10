Former Riverhead Man Gets 10 Years for Drug Trafficking

A former Riverhead resident was sentenced on Sept. 3 to 10 years in New York State prison after he admitted to trafficking large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Carlos Reyes-Redrovan had pleaded guilty before Judge Philip Goglas at Suffolk County court in July to a felony charge of operating as a major drug trafficker and criminal sale of a controlled substance. Authorities seized a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol from his codefendant, who pleaded guilty to related crimes and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

“Drug trafficking, especially when coupled with illegal firearms, is a deadly threat to public safety,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

Prosecutors said the 32-year-old man approached off-duty undercover officers at a Suffolk County bar to offer them a sample of cocaine to sell them in 2023. He sold them more than 37 ounces of cocaine on 15 occasions between August 2023 and March 2024, authorities added. Reyes-Redrovan also sold undercover officers about 11 ounces of heroin, according to investigators.

Authorities used a court-authorized eavesdropping warrant to record Reyes Redrovan’s phone calls, which led to the arrest of his supplier, a 46-year-old Ronkonkoma man.

Reyes-Redrovan was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.