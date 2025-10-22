Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Johnathan Nash Glynn Exhibit

The Bridgehampton Museum celebrated the opening of “New Space,” a solo exhibition by artist Jonathan Nash Glynn featuring large acrylic paintings inspired by imagery from the Hubble and Webb space telescopes. Held in the museum’s newly renovated Tractor Barn, the opening reception included a special stargazing event with the Hamptons Observatory. The exhibition remains on view Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 26.