Event & Party Photos

Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Johnathan Nash Glynn Exhibit

By
1 minute 10/22/2025
Dorothy Reilly, Micheal Reilly, Katherine Murphy, vinny McGann

Dorothy Reilly, Micheal Reilly, Katherine Murphy, vinny McGann

Julie Froehlich
Heike Greben, Steve Clarke

Heike Greben, Steve Clarke

Julie Froehlich
Artist; Jonathan Nash Glynn

Artist; Jonathan Nash Glynn

Julie Froehlich
Julia & Alex Gof

Julia & Alex Gof

Julie Froehlich
Magda Guillame, Realph Saintil, Patrick Theodore, Patrick Moriss

Magda Guillame, Realph Saintil, Patrick Theodore, Patrick Moriss

Julie Froehlich
Martin Schwartz

Martin Schwartz

Julie Froehlich
Mary Ann Sallas, Kathryn Jones, Fiona Treloar & Aislinn Treloar

Mary Ann Sallas, Kathryn Jones, Fiona Treloar & Aislinn Treloar

Julie Froehlich
Nancy Pearson, Alison Sneed, Julie Walker

Nancy Pearson, Alison Sneed, Julie Walker

Julie Froehlich
Nick Gregory & Ted Verstuppen

Nick Gregory & Ted Verstuppen

Julie Froehlich
Sarah Anker & Amy Holinwood

Sarah Anker & Amy Holinwood

Julie Froehlich

The Bridgehampton Museum celebrated the opening of “New Space,” a solo exhibition by artist Jonathan Nash Glynn featuring large acrylic paintings inspired by imagery from the Hubble and Webb space telescopes. Held in the museum’s newly renovated Tractor Barn, the opening reception included a special stargazing event with the Hamptons Observatory. The exhibition remains on view Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 26.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events