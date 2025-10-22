Bridgehampton Museum Hosts Johnathan Nash Glynn Exhibit
1 minute 10/22/2025
Dorothy Reilly, Micheal Reilly, Katherine Murphy, vinny McGann
Heike Greben, Steve Clarke
Artist; Jonathan Nash Glynn
Julia & Alex Gof
Magda Guillame, Realph Saintil, Patrick Theodore, Patrick Moriss
Martin Schwartz
Mary Ann Sallas, Kathryn Jones, Fiona Treloar & Aislinn Treloar
Nancy Pearson, Alison Sneed, Julie Walker
Nick Gregory & Ted Verstuppen
Sarah Anker & Amy Holinwood
The Bridgehampton Museum celebrated the opening of “New Space,” a solo exhibition by artist Jonathan Nash Glynn featuring large acrylic paintings inspired by imagery from the Hubble and Webb space telescopes. Held in the museum’s newly renovated Tractor Barn, the opening reception included a special stargazing event with the Hamptons Observatory. The exhibition remains on view Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 26.