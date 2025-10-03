Cal 10/11 Out and About HAMPTONS

It’s peak season for East End pumpkin picking and fall festivals

LIVE SHOWS

Oktoberfest at Canoe Place

Friday, October 11, 4:00-8 p.m.

Don’t miss live music with DJ Evan Flow & High and Mighty Horns, craft autumn beers from the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, and themed ala carte specials at Canoe Place. No reservations are required.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Hamptons International Film Festival

Friday-Sunday, October 4-14

Don’t miss sensational films throughout the South Fork, awards, workshops, celebrity sightings, and more at this acclaimed annual event.

30 Main Street, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Live Music With Kristina Rocco at Duck Walk Vineyards

Saturday, October 12, 1:00-5 p.m.

Don’t miss the jazzy sounds of this teacher, singer, and songwriter while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Duck Walk Vineyards.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

A World Concert Through Jazz Music With East End Jazz

Saturday, October 12, 5:30 p.m.

Head to The Church for an enchanted evening of love songs, folk tunes, and soundtracks in the captivating stylings of a jazz quartet. Tickets are $20 and $15 for members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Hello Brooklyn at the Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, October 12, 10:00 p.m.

Rock out to one of the East End’s favorite cover bands at the Stephen Talkhouse, where everyone will be out on the dance floor. Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Comedian Bobby Collins

Sunday, October 13, 7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the comic stylings of Bobby Collins, a native New Yorker and former vice president of Calvin Klein, at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets begin at $69.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

An Evening With Ricky Lee Jones

Sunday, October 13, 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening with Grammy winner, singer, and storyteller Ricky Lee Jones at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets begin at $69.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Now and Then

On Stage From October 17-November 3

Don’t miss the first week to view this comedy/drama presented by the Hampton Theater Company about a late-night visit from a stranger and an unlikely connection between two couples.

125 Jessup Ave, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Appertivo Sunset Cocktails

Friday, October 11, 5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss curated cocktails, colorful autumn sunsets, and good company at Baker House 1650.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Sag Harbor Farmer’s Market

Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Enjoy baked goods, yogurt, pasta, seafood, jewelry, and more every Saturday in Sag Harbor by the Breakwater Yacht Club.

Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor. eastendfarmersmarkets.com

43rd Annual Montauk Fall Fest

Saturday-Sunday, October 12-14

Don’t miss live bands, a chowder contest, auctions, kids’ activities, wine, beer, food tents, and more on the Green in Montauk. Admission is free.

742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

Autumn Beach Walk

Sunday, October 13, 10:30 a.m.

Join SOFO for a walk at Ponquogue Beach, where you’ll look for wildlife with leader Rebecca Rogers. The fee is $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for members. Non-members will also get free admission to the museum on a day of their choice.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org

Wolffer Estate Annual Harvest Party 2024

Sunday, October 13, 12:00 p.m.

Enjoy the beauty of Wolffer Estate while taking in a live band, hayrides, grape-stomping, a relay race, and more. Over ten international food and beverage stations will be available. Discounts are available for children ages 3-20, and little visitors under age three can attend for free. Advanced registration is required.

3312 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Full Moon Night Hike

Wednesday, October 16, 6:30-8 p.m.

Enjoy a guided hike up to North Pond while enjoying Night Vision activities under the light of the full moon at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Reservations and payment are required at least twenty-four hours in advance. Children ages 11 and up are welcome to attend. The fee is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Flamenco For Absolute Beginners

Friday, October 11, 4:30 p.m.

If you’ve always wanted to learn about this traditional dance rooted in Spanish culture, step on over to the Hampton Bays Library, where you’ll learn the fundamental steps. Registration is required, but a partner is not!

52 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Visit the Thomas Mary Nimmo Moran Home and Studio

Saturday, October 12, 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy a guided tour of the first artist’s studio in East Hampton.

229 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

NFL Sundays

Sunday, October 13

Don’t miss your favorite NFL teams on the big screen, as well as your favorite bites and drinks, at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hamptons. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Needle Sports

Sunday, October 13, 2:00 p.m.

Bring your knitting, weaving, or beading project to The Longhouse Reserve, where you’ll enjoy community. The program is free with museum admission.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Cuban Salsa Lessons

Monday, October 14, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn basic salsa steps, turns, and rhythms at the Southampton Cultural Center. Drop-in classes are $20, or you can purchase a four-week class set or the entire course.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Think You’re Funny?

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00 p.m.

Have you ever wondered if there’s a stand-up comic hiding inside you? Enjoy this hands-on class at the Bay Street Theater, in which you’ll learn the secrets to discovering funny things in everyday life, connecting with an audience, and developing a unique style of comedy.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

NASA’s Cold Atom Lab on the International Space Station

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00

Don’t miss this free virtual lecture presented by the Hampton Observatory, exploring the world’s first and only multi-user facility for studying ultra-cold quantum gasses in space. Registration is required, and donations are welcome.

East Hampton. hamptonsobservatory.org

Chair Yoga With Kate Alessio

Thursday, October 17, 11:00 a.m.

Learn simple exercises, breathing techniques, and poses through this virtual program presented by the East Hampton Library. No prior experience is required. Be sure to register in advance for Zoom info.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Cowfish Wine Pairing Dinner Featuring Bedell Cellars

Thursday, October 17, 6:00-9 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful four-course dinner paired with wines from Bedell Cellars at Cowfish. Register in advance online.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. resy.com/cities/hamptons-ny/venues/cowfish/events/cowfish-wine-pairing-dinner-featuring-stags-leap-vineyards-2024-02-15?seats=2&date=2024-09-29

ART EXHIBITIONS

Join Us! Palette of Possibilities

Saturday, October 12, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of art benefitting local individuals with disabilities at LTV Studios. Auctions, a sensory room, music, and crafts will also be part of the fun.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

New Works: Paintings by Margaret Carr

On View From October 12-November 15

Head to the Quogue Library to view the paintings of Margaret Carr. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 3:00-5 p.m.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Poetry in Motion

On View Through October 13

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this fascinating exhibit exploring the work of Stuart Yankell, whose collectors include Dave Matthews, Carlos Santana, and M. Night Shyalaman. His works are influenced by French impressionist painters and embody fluidity and movement. Also featured are the works of Taylor Smith, who achieves poetry through the placement of floppy disks.

3 Railroad Ave, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Hats Off: 300 Years of Headwear in East Hampton

On View Through October 18

Enjoy this free exhibition at the East Hampton Historical Society, where you’ll find a curated selection of hats, caps, and bonnets from the permanent collection, as well as text in both English and Spanish.

101 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Four Corners of Realism

On View Through October 20

Take in this exhibition featuring the works of four mid-career artists expressing Realism through color, still-life, and outdoor subjects at the Grenning Gallery.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-747-6475, grenninggallery.com

D.A.M.–Local Photography Exhibition

On View Through October 23

Shutterbugs won’t want to miss this exhibition by local photographers like Dean Mc Namara, Adam Bundy, and Mary Godfrey at the Southampton Cultural Center.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

A New Subjectivity

On View From October 14-April 6

Don’t miss the first week to check out this new exhibit at the Parrish Art Museum featuring the curated works of a variety of artists whose work is in keeping with the traditions of the Nouvelle Subjectivite, an early tribute to the figurative and expressionist paintings of the mid-to-late seventies.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org