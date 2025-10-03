Cal 10/11 Out and About KIDS

Family-friendly fall activities on the East End are in full swing.

Top Family Events To Check Out This Week

CAST Steps to Success–Halloween Paper Cats

Friday, October 11, 4:00 p.m.

Your little kitten in grades K-3 can leap on over to the Southold Library, where they will hear a story about a black cat and create their own. Registration is required.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, https://southoldlibrary.org/.

Long Pond Greenbelt 25th Annual Celebration

Saturday, October 12, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Enjoy guided walks, children’s crafts, and a “Meet the Animals” presentation by Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, https://sofo.org/.

Open Studio For Families

Saturday, October 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Explore materials and processes with the whole family at the Parrish Art Museum. No advanced registration is required, and the program is free with museum admission.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, https://parrishart.org/.

Science Saturdays: Blood Science

Saturday, October 12, 1:00-2 p.m.

Learn about how blood makes us healthy at the Long Island Science Center. Admission is $20 and includes museum admission. Members are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, https://www.sciencecenterli.org/exhibits

Jam With the Fam Drum Circle

Saturday, October 12, 1:00 p.m.

Bring your infant, toddler, big kid, or teen to the Hampton Bays Library, where everyone can drum together in a relaxed atmosphere.

52 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, https://www.hamptonbayslibrary.org/.

Family Friendly Spooky Cruise

Saturday, October 12, 5:00 p.m.

Join the East End Seaport Museum for this boo-tiful cruise that includes stories about the history of the Bug Lighthouse. Bring your own snacks onboard.

103 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2188, https://www.eastendseaport.org/cruises.

All-Skate

Sunday, October 13, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Enjoy a family-friendly All-Skate at the American Legion in Greenport. A $10 admission fee includes rentals, and non-skaters are admitted for $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. https://greenportamericanlegion.org/.

Spooky Pasta Art

Sunday, October 13, 1:00 p.m.

Your little ghost in grades K-3 can float on over to the Quogue Library, where they will create spooky art using dried pasta and glue.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, https://www.quoguelibrary.org/.

Zombie Special Effects Workshop

Tuesday, October 15, 6:00 p.m.

Your tween or teen in grades 5-12 can transform themselves into a zombie using special effects used in movies. Advanced registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, https://cutchoguelibrary.org/.

Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, October 16, 7:00 p.m.

Get ready for this fang-tastic movie about Dracula, Mavis, and the rest of the monsters at the Suffolk Theater. Tickets are $15, and a kid-friendly food and drink menu will be available.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, https://thesuffolk.org/.

Family Fun Activities

Children’s Museum of the East End

Bring your little explorers over to the Children’s Museum of Long Island, where they’ll enjoy a tree gallery, a seafaring ship, a windmill, a golf course, and so much more!

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, https://www.cmee.org/en.

Country Corner Cafe

Bring your hungry littles over to this favorite local stop in Southold, where they’ll enjoy kid-friendly favorites like omelets, French toast, waffles, homemade crepes, burgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs, homemade mac & cheese, and more!

55765 Rt 25, Southold. 631-765-6766, https://countrycornersouthold.com/.

Lewin Farms

Pick your own apples, pumpkins, tomatoes, and peppers with your littles at Lewin Farms. U-pick is open every day except Tuesday. A corn maze is open seasonally.

812 Sound Ave, Calverton. 631-929-4327, https://www.lewinfarm.com/.

Mashashimuet Park

Enjoy a playground, tennis, hiking trails, picnic tables, and a tranquil green space with your little ones in Sag Harbor.

Main Street and Jermain Ave, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1003, http://mashashimuetpark.org/.

North Fork Chocolate Company

Bring your little sweet teeth over to the North Fork Chocolate Company, where they’ll enjoy homemade ice cream, fudge, Belgian waffles, desserts, and more.

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, https://northforkchocolate.com/.

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, https://www.scottspointe.com/.

Seven Ponds Orchard

Don’t miss all of your picking your favorite apple varieties, cider, slushies, and all kinds of fall fun at Seven Ponds Orchard.

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, https://www.facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard/.

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Pick your own apples and enjoy baked goods, cider from the press, and homemade preserves at this family farm in Cutchogue.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, http://wickhamsfruitfarm.com/.

Woodside Orchards

Enjoy U-pick apples and a tasting room where parents can enjoy classic and seasonal hard ciders on tap, and kiddos can try the baked goods. The U-pick is open on weekdays only.

725 Route 25, Abequogue. 631-722-5770, https://woodsideorchards.com/.