Cal 10/11 Out and About NORTH FORK
LIVE SHOWS
Dueling Pianos at the Riverhead Cider House
Friday, October 11, 5:45 p.m.
Don’t miss this fun-filled musical event at the Riverhead Cider House, where you’ll also sample your favorite seasonal ciders, wines, beer, and bites.
2711 Sound Ave, Calverton. 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com
This Ain’t Bryan Adams–80s Show
Saturday, October 12, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy this Bryan Adams tribute band at Pindar Vineyards. Wine must be purchased on the property.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Live Music With Jeff LeBlanc
Saturday, October 12, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Enjoy the acoustic stylings of popular local artist Jeff Leblanc at Terra Vite Vineyards. Reservations are strongly recommended.
250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com
Celebrating the Great American Songbook
Saturday, October 12, 2:00 p.m.
Don’t miss this inspiring event at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, in which jazz historian and musician Dr. Thomas Manuel will explore the Great American Songbook through concert and discussion along with pianist Rich Iacona. Enjoy the music of greats like Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rogers, and more.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Nancy Atlas–Living Large and Playing Hard
Saturday, October 12, 6:30 p.m.
While the rocking sounds and raw performances of Nancy Atlas and her band can often be heard on the South Fork, she is giving a special North Fork show at the Custer Observatory. After the concert, the staff will take you on a tour of the night sky through the telescopes on site. Tickets are $35 and $25 for observatory members. VIP tickets are $50, and children under age 16 can attend for free. The event will take place rain or shine.
1115 Main Bayview Ave, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org/visit.html
Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute
Saturday, October 12, 8:00 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to groove to disco hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancin’,” and more at The Suffolk. Tickets begin at $49.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Next Stop-Stand-Up Comedy Show
Saturday, October 12, 8:00 p.m.
Get your giggles on at Ubergeek Brewery, where you’ll enjoy some of your favorite local acts while sipping on your favorite beverages. Tickets are $30.
400 Hallet Ave, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com
Sunday Afternoon Live Music With Perfect Strangers
Sunday, October 13, 1:00-5 p.m.
Don’t miss your favorite songs artfully arranged for guitar, flute, and vocals at Sannino Vineyard.
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
Live Music: Erin Chase
Sunday, October 13, 1:00-5:30 p.
Enjoy the raspy vocals and contagious melodies of local artist Erin Chase while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Clovis Point.
1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com
Live Music With White Room
Sunday, October 13, All Day
Don’t miss live music along with your favorite seasonal ales and IPAs at Twin Forks Brewery.
807 Raynor Ave, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Owl Prowl
Friday, October 11, 6:00 p.m.
Look and listen for owls at Sylvester Manor with Tom Damiani. There is a $10 suggested donation.
80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
Tai Chi in Mitchell Park
Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.
Enjoy improved muscle strength, flexibility, and balance while learning Tai Chi at Mitchell Park in Greenport. The event is free, and no registration is required.
115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org
Haven’s Farmers Market
Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.
Don’t miss the last Saturday to check out the wares of local vendors on Shelter Island. Fresh honey, live music, hot apple cider, and crafts are all part of the fun. Admission is free.
16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
Fall Fest at the Pridwin
Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13
Enjoy pumpkin painting, sack races, live music, s’mores, hot cider, and more all weekend at The Pridwin.
81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001, caperesorts.com/pridwin/fall-fest
Brewery & Vineyard Tour
Saturday, October 12, 10:00 a.m.
View the North Fork on two wheels while enjoying privileged access to vineyards and breweries, visits to local farm stands, a stroll down Love Lane, and more. Tour add-ons include wine samples, beer tastings, and a catered lunch.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com
Greenport Fire Department Car Show & Fundraiser @ Moore’s Lane at the Polo Grounds
Sunday, October 13, 9:00 a.m.
Enjoy a car show and exciting activities to help raise money for the Greenport Fire Department.
Moores Lane, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org
Riverhead Country Fair
Sunday, October 13, 10:00 a.m.
Enjoy live music, crafts, vendors, exhibits, and more in downtown Riverhead! A competition for vendors with ribbon prizes is also part of the fun.
Downtown Riverhead. 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com
Oyster Fest
Sunday, October 13, 1:00-6 p.m.
Celebrate all things oyster with the Greenport Harbor Brewery. The event includes live music by Northbound Sound, craft beer on tap, and shucking from local oyster farms.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
ENRICHING PROGRAMS
Saturday Pop-Up: Keltel Images & North Fork Big Oyster
Saturday, October 12, 12:00-5 p.m.
Don’t miss beautiful prints inspired by the North Fork by local artist Keltel Photography, as well as tasty eats from North Fork Big Oyster Co., at Bedell Cellars.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Hampton Vintage at Mattituck Historical Society
Sunday, October 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Enjoy the wares of over 35 vendors selling handmade, vintage, upcycled, and fashion goods. A Halloween costume contest will be part of the fun.
18200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-5248, hamptonvintage.com
Adult Skate
Wednesday, October 16, 5:00-8 p.m.
Don’t miss this skating session for adults ages twenty-one and older in Greenport. A $10 admission fee includes rentals. Non-skaters are $5.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org
Haunted Long Island Mysteries
Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy this free event with award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. Her book, “Haunted Long Island Mysteries,” will be available for purchase and signing.
6063 Sound Ave, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/countryfair
Acrylic Painting: How To Make it Shine–An Exploration of Mediums
Thursday, October 17, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Don’t miss this hands-on class at East End Arts that involves an in-depth exploration of acrylic textures, glazes, and finishes. The class is open to all skill levels, but you must bring your own canvas, acrylics, and other mediums you’d like to explore. Drop-in classes are $60, or you can purchase as a set of four courses.
141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Sculpture in the Garden
Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Don’t miss one of the last weekends to check out the sculptures of Jorge Pardo, whose patterns, colors, and industrial elements will surprise and delight you.
4342 Grand Ave, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org
Dan Welden, Symphony No. 103 Exhibition
On View Through October 14
Don’t miss the last weekend to check out the fascinating art of Dan Welden, a master printmaker, painter, and teacher, at the Alex Ferrone Gallery.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-725-3990, danwelden.com