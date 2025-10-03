Cal 10/11 Out and About NORTH FORK

LIVE SHOWS

Dueling Pianos at the Riverhead Cider House

Friday, October 11, 5:45 p.m.

Don’t miss this fun-filled musical event at the Riverhead Cider House, where you’ll also sample your favorite seasonal ciders, wines, beer, and bites.

2711 Sound Ave, Calverton. 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com

This Ain’t Bryan Adams–80s Show

Saturday, October 12, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy this Bryan Adams tribute band at Pindar Vineyards. Wine must be purchased on the property.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Live Music With Jeff LeBlanc

Saturday, October 12, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Enjoy the acoustic stylings of popular local artist Jeff Leblanc at Terra Vite Vineyards. Reservations are strongly recommended.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Celebrating the Great American Songbook

Saturday, October 12, 2:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this inspiring event at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, in which jazz historian and musician Dr. Thomas Manuel will explore the Great American Songbook through concert and discussion along with pianist Rich Iacona. Enjoy the music of greats like Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rogers, and more.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Nancy Atlas–Living Large and Playing Hard

Saturday, October 12, 6:30 p.m.

While the rocking sounds and raw performances of Nancy Atlas and her band can often be heard on the South Fork, she is giving a special North Fork show at the Custer Observatory. After the concert, the staff will take you on a tour of the night sky through the telescopes on site. Tickets are $35 and $25 for observatory members. VIP tickets are $50, and children under age 16 can attend for free. The event will take place rain or shine.

1115 Main Bayview Ave, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org/visit.html

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute

Saturday, October 12, 8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to groove to disco hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancin’,” and more at The Suffolk. Tickets begin at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Next Stop-Stand-Up Comedy Show

Saturday, October 12, 8:00 p.m.

Get your giggles on at Ubergeek Brewery, where you’ll enjoy some of your favorite local acts while sipping on your favorite beverages. Tickets are $30.

400 Hallet Ave, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

Sunday Afternoon Live Music With Perfect Strangers

Sunday, October 13, 1:00-5 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite songs artfully arranged for guitar, flute, and vocals at Sannino Vineyard.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Live Music: Erin Chase

Sunday, October 13, 1:00-5:30 p.

Enjoy the raspy vocals and contagious melodies of local artist Erin Chase while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Clovis Point.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Live Music With White Room

Sunday, October 13, All Day

Don’t miss live music along with your favorite seasonal ales and IPAs at Twin Forks Brewery.

807 Raynor Ave, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Owl Prowl

Friday, October 11, 6:00 p.m.

Look and listen for owls at Sylvester Manor with Tom Damiani. There is a $10 suggested donation.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Tai Chi in Mitchell Park

Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.

Enjoy improved muscle strength, flexibility, and balance while learning Tai Chi at Mitchell Park in Greenport. The event is free, and no registration is required.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Haven’s Farmers Market

Saturday, October 12, 9:00 a.m.

Don’t miss the last Saturday to check out the wares of local vendors on Shelter Island. Fresh honey, live music, hot apple cider, and crafts are all part of the fun. Admission is free.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Fall Fest at the Pridwin

Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13

Enjoy pumpkin painting, sack races, live music, s’mores, hot cider, and more all weekend at The Pridwin.

81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001, caperesorts.com/pridwin/fall-fest

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday, October 12, 10:00 a.m.

View the North Fork on two wheels while enjoying privileged access to vineyards and breweries, visits to local farm stands, a stroll down Love Lane, and more. Tour add-ons include wine samples, beer tastings, and a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Greenport Fire Department Car Show & Fundraiser @ Moore’s Lane at the Polo Grounds

Sunday, October 13, 9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a car show and exciting activities to help raise money for the Greenport Fire Department.

Moores Lane, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org

Riverhead Country Fair

Sunday, October 13, 10:00 a.m.

Enjoy live music, crafts, vendors, exhibits, and more in downtown Riverhead! A competition for vendors with ribbon prizes is also part of the fun.

Downtown Riverhead. 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com

Oyster Fest

Sunday, October 13, 1:00-6 p.m.

Celebrate all things oyster with the Greenport Harbor Brewery. The event includes live music by Northbound Sound, craft beer on tap, and shucking from local oyster farms.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Saturday Pop-Up: Keltel Images & North Fork Big Oyster

Saturday, October 12, 12:00-5 p.m.

Don’t miss beautiful prints inspired by the North Fork by local artist Keltel Photography, as well as tasty eats from North Fork Big Oyster Co., at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Hampton Vintage at Mattituck Historical Society

Sunday, October 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Enjoy the wares of over 35 vendors selling handmade, vintage, upcycled, and fashion goods. A Halloween costume contest will be part of the fun.

18200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-5248, hamptonvintage.com

Adult Skate

Wednesday, October 16, 5:00-8 p.m.

Don’t miss this skating session for adults ages twenty-one and older in Greenport. A $10 admission fee includes rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Haunted Long Island Mysteries

Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this free event with award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. Her book, “Haunted Long Island Mysteries,” will be available for purchase and signing.

6063 Sound Ave, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/countryfair

Acrylic Painting: How To Make it Shine–An Exploration of Mediums

Thursday, October 17, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this hands-on class at East End Arts that involves an in-depth exploration of acrylic textures, glazes, and finishes. The class is open to all skill levels, but you must bring your own canvas, acrylics, and other mediums you’d like to explore. Drop-in classes are $60, or you can purchase as a set of four courses.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture in the Garden

Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to check out the sculptures of Jorge Pardo, whose patterns, colors, and industrial elements will surprise and delight you.

4342 Grand Ave, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Dan Welden, Symphony No. 103 Exhibition

On View Through October 14

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out the fascinating art of Dan Welden, a master printmaker, painter, and teacher, at the Alex Ferrone Gallery.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-725-3990, danwelden.com