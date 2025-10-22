Canoe Place Inn & Maidstone Named Among Conde Nast Top 15 Mid-Atlantic Hotels

Canoe Place Inn, Courtesy CPI

Canoe Place Inn and Cottages is ready for their close-up. And apparently their guests agree. The annual Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards just picked the Hampton Bays Inn as fifth among the Top 15 Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic. Tweaks like a Danny Meyer kitchen and 37 additional condominiums at the neighboring Boathouse may have helped.

“This honor means the world to us because it comes directly from our guests,” said a proud Matthew Kristan, General Manager. The reported $110 million renovation by the Rechler family and the painstaking eye for “1697” details have obviously paid off. Kristan says he’s not completely surprised based on the feedback he’s gotten in the last year.

“It’s our guests’ stories, celebrations, and shared moments that bring Canoe Place Inn to life,” he added. Guest book comments, social media praise and an aggressive entertainment program bringing big names into to storied ballroom have all added to the allure. Everyone from Count Basie to Lucille Ball have stayed or performed at one of the countries oldest establishments. Einstein even dropped by, so maybe it does take rocket science to run this place.

Kristan says he didn’t do it alone. “On behalf of our entire team, we want to thank all our guests for their continued support, for sharing your experiences, and for being part of our Canoe Place family.”

Canoe Place came in fifth on the list, beating out legendary hotels like the Rittenhouse in Philadelphia and Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore. One other Hamptons hotel, The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton, made the list, coming in at number 14. The W in Philadelphia nabbed the Top Spot.

Kristan doesn’t see it as a contest. He and the staff are just happy for the recognition. He also knows this will help spread the word to new visitors. “For those discovering us for the first time — welcome. We can’t wait to share the timeless beauty, warm hospitality, and enduring spirit that make Canoe Place Inn such a special part of Hampton Bays.”

Now add one more view to admire from these places — a new trophy.

More at canoeplace.com and themaidstone.com.