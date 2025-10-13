Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself a Townline BBQ Paris Texas

Townline BBQ Paris Texas

Still reminiscing on summer? Townline BBQ has the perfect sip to savor the season while transitioning into the fall, the Paris Texas cocktail. Cheers!

Paris Texas Cocktail from Townline BBQ

1.5oz Bieler Pere et Fils “Sabine” Rose, Provence, France (or for a local flare, we recommend substituting Wolffer Rose)

1.5oz Tito’s Vodka

1oz Raspberry puree

1oz Lemon juice

½oz Agave mix (equal parts agave and water)

Garnish mint sprig

Put all ingredients into a mixer glass. Add ice. Shake and strain into a mason jar over fresh ice.

Notes on Rose:

Bieler Pere et Fils “Sabine,” Provence, France, 2014

Wild red berries, herbs de Provence, bright citrus

townlinebbq.com