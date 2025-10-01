Lessing's Hospitality Group: Where Dream Weddings Come to Life at Iconic Venues

Lessings boasts abundant space for couples to hold their nuptials.

With breathtaking venues across Long Island and beyond, Lessing’s Hospitality Group sets the stage for unforgettable weddings. From historic mansions to waterfront estates, each location offers stunning backdrops, exceptional cuisine, and impeccable service, ensuring that every couple’s big day is nothing short of extraordinary and uniquely personal. Here’s what the team has to say about booking a couple’s special day.

What’s one important but often overlooked factor when choosing a wedding venue?

I like to encourage couples to truly picture themselves experiencing their wedding day. It’s crucial for them to feel comfortable with their venue, from the initial visit through the big day. It’s easy to get swept up by the staged, polished images online or in magazines, but the key is to focus on your own vision. Imagine your family dancing, capturing photos on the lush grounds, laughing with your friends, or enjoying a signature drink while snapping a Polaroid selfie. If you can see that happening while touring a venue, you’ve likely found the right one!

When couples are deciding on a date at The Vineyards, I often suggest brainstorming around their preferences for color palette, outdoor aesthetics, dress style, and overall vibe. This can naturally guide them toward a particular season and help narrow down the perfect date. With perks to hosting weddings at The Vineyards in every season, we work to find the best fit for each couple we meet.

What does your venue’s most all-inclusive wedding package offer?

At The Vineyards at Aquebogue, our most comprehensive wedding package includes the full wedding menu, open bar, ballroom tables, premium jute linens, wood cross-back chairs, and cocktail hour with wooden farm tables. Couples also benefit from the services of a dedicated Maitre ‘d, experienced staff, and a complete Vendor Bundle. This package covers premium DJ & MC services, floral centerpieces and bouquets, photography and videography, an 8-hour shuttle bus, and even an ice cream bicycle for guests to enjoy as they leave! The Vendor Bundle is popular because it offers personalized options with each vendor, while making the planning process seamless and stress-free.

What makes your venue a great destination wedding option, even for Long Island locals?

The Vineyards at Aquebogue offers an ideal destination wedding experience, even for Long Islanders, thanks to the wide range of activities in the North Fork. From wineries, cider houses and breweries, to farm-to-table dining, local farm stands, and the aquarium, there’s something for everyone. Guests can stay at major hotels just 10 minutes away or opt for smaller boutique hotels with features like outdoor saunas, walking trails, and waterfront rooms, all within a relaxing setting.

How involved is your team after a couple chooses your venue?

Once a couple selects The Vineyards at Aquebogue, our team is deeply involved throughout the planning process. We provide forms to guide couples through décor decisions, setup instructions, processional order, floor plans, and more. We also host showcases where couples can meet our recommended vendors and offer complimentary food tastings to help finalize the menu. Our team remains available via email for any questions, ensuring couples feel supported at every step.

Multiple locations. For more information visit lessings.com

PARTNER CONTENT