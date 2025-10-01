Lillian’s Hair Salon & Spa: The Ultimate Bridal Beauty Destination

Lillian’s Hair Salon makes bridges look their best.

Lillian’s Hair Salon & Spa specializes in pampering brides with personalized beauty treatments for their big day. Offering everything from flawless hair styling to rejuvenating spa services, Lillian’s creates a serene environment where brides and their bridal parties can relax and prepare, ensuring they look and feel stunning for the wedding. Here’s what the team had to say about the services they provide.

What are the steps for a wedding party to reserve a private salon session, and how far in advance should that be booked?

Brides and wedding parties can reserve the entire salon. Come into salon to see if dates are available. I always welcome the photographer to join us in the festivities. I would recommend booking at least four-to-five months in advance. We can block out the morning for private use. We recomend at least one bridal makeup and hair trial one-to-two months in advance so the bride will be more relaxed on her wedding day.

Do any hairstyles photograph especially well in wedding and engagement photos?

For the bride, all professionally styled wedding hair and makeup always photograph beautifully. Don’t try to do it yourself. If you’re on a tight budget cut back on something else, never your hair and makeup. When you look back on your wedding photos and you look gorgeous. It will be worth the investment. The memories will last a lifetime.

What hairstyles are popular among Long Island brides and grooms right now?

Wedding hairstyles trends come and go. Beach waves, Hollywood glam waves, loose boho braids. But the classic favorite bridal hair with my brides is a perfectly styled low chignon bun. Carefree, always stays in place through all kinds of weather, especially when your photos and venue is on the beach. For grooms, we reccomend a neat professional haircut, fades and beard trimming, maybe a hair color rinse or subtle highlights. There are great pomades, gelw ax, facial creams and products just for men.

Lillian’s Hair Salon & Spa is located at 63 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. It can be reached at 631-288-0233.

