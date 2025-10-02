Pumpkin Patch for Philanthropy Returns to Palm Beach

The Annual Pop-Up Pumpkin Patch for Philanthropy returns to Palm Beach as the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope and The Royal Poinciana Plaza transform The Royal’s East Courtyard into a chic fall destination from Thursday, October 16 through Sunday, October 19. Take a look at pictures from past years at this family-friendly event.

The four-day, fall fundraiser features a curated pumpkin patch, hedge maze, garden games, live entertainment, and seasonal treats—all while raising critical funds to support local cancer patients in Palm Beach County.

Proceeds benefit the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, a nonprofit that eases the financial burden of cancer patients by helping with essential living expenses such as rent, utilities, and health insurance.