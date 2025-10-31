Sag Harbor Hosts Ragamuffin Parade Delights

Catherine Ross Lisa Tamburini Clowning around on Main St Lisa Tamburini Danielle Crozetta the Unicorn Lisa Tamburini David Gribin and Ellen Dioguardi Lisa Tamburini DJ Carlos Lama Lisa Tamburini Ellen DioGuardi and Marilyn Holstein Lisa Tamburini Elvis joins the parade Lisa Tamburini Family of Astronauts Lisa Tamburini Lea Howell, Greta Engel, Panther Frasher-Kilgore, Eloise Engel Lisa Tamburini Lions and tigers and bears Lisa Tamburini Lisa Phillips with Enzo and Fredo Lisa Tamburini Main Street Sag Harbor Lisa Tamburini Riding her dragon Lisa Tamburini Tanya, Jesse, Tora, and Katana Matsuoka Lisa Tamburini The Parade begins Lisa Tamburini The Pumpkin Family Lisa Tamburini The Ragamuffin Parade on Main Street Sag Harbor Lisa Tamburini The Witches of Sag Harbor Lisa Tamburini Lisa Tamburini

Sag Harbor’s Main Street filled with festive costumes and community spirit as families, friends, and pets joined the annual Ragamuffin Parade. Marchers lined up on Nassau Street and made their way down Main Street to The Whaling Museum Lawn, where the celebration continued with games, music, and family fun. The beloved local tradition once again brought the village together for a joyful kickoff to the Halloween season.