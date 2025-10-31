Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor Hosts Ragamuffin Parade Delights

By
1 minute 10/31/2025
Catherine Ross

Catherine Ross

Lisa Tamburini
Clowning around on Main St

Clowning around on Main St

Lisa Tamburini
Danielle Crozetta the Unicorn

Danielle Crozetta the Unicorn

Lisa Tamburini
David Gribin and Ellen Dioguardi

David Gribin and Ellen Dioguardi

Lisa Tamburini
DJ Carlos Lama

DJ Carlos Lama

Lisa Tamburini
Ellen DioGuardi and Marilyn Holstein

Ellen DioGuardi and Marilyn Holstein

Lisa Tamburini
Elvis joins the parade

Elvis joins the parade

Lisa Tamburini
Family of Astronauts

Family of Astronauts

Lisa Tamburini
Lea Howell, Greta Engel, Panther Frasher-Kilgore, Eloise Engel

Lea Howell, Greta Engel, Panther Frasher-Kilgore, Eloise Engel

Lisa Tamburini
Lions and tigers and bears

Lions and tigers and bears

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Phillips with Enzo and Fredo

Lisa Phillips with Enzo and Fredo

Lisa Tamburini
Main Street Sag Harbor

Main Street Sag Harbor

Lisa Tamburini
Riding her dragon

Riding her dragon

Lisa Tamburini
Tanya, Jesse, Tora, and Katana Matsuoka

Tanya, Jesse, Tora, and Katana Matsuoka

Lisa Tamburini
The Parade begins

The Parade begins

Lisa Tamburini
The Pumpkin Family

The Pumpkin Family

Lisa Tamburini
The Ragamuffin Parade on Main Street Sag Harbor

The Ragamuffin Parade on Main Street Sag Harbor

Lisa Tamburini
The Witches of Sag Harbor

The Witches of Sag Harbor

Lisa Tamburini

Lisa Tamburini

Sag Harbor’s Main Street filled with festive costumes and community spirit as families, friends, and pets joined the annual Ragamuffin Parade. Marchers lined up on Nassau Street and made their way down Main Street to The Whaling Museum Lawn, where the celebration continued with games, music, and family fun. The beloved local tradition once again brought the village together for a joyful kickoff to the Halloween season.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events