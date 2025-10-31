Sag Harbor Hosts Ragamuffin Parade Delights
1 minute 10/31/2025
Catherine Ross
Clowning around on Main St
Danielle Crozetta the Unicorn
David Gribin and Ellen Dioguardi
DJ Carlos Lama
Ellen DioGuardi and Marilyn Holstein
Elvis joins the parade
Family of Astronauts
Lea Howell, Greta Engel, Panther Frasher-Kilgore, Eloise Engel
Lions and tigers and bears
Lisa Phillips with Enzo and Fredo
Main Street Sag Harbor
Riding her dragon
Tanya, Jesse, Tora, and Katana Matsuoka
The Parade begins
The Pumpkin Family
The Ragamuffin Parade on Main Street Sag Harbor
The Witches of Sag Harbor
Sag Harbor’s Main Street filled with festive costumes and community spirit as families, friends, and pets joined the annual Ragamuffin Parade. Marchers lined up on Nassau Street and made their way down Main Street to The Whaling Museum Lawn, where the celebration continued with games, music, and family fun. The beloved local tradition once again brought the village together for a joyful kickoff to the Halloween season.