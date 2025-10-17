Southampton Arts Center’s “Second Skin” Exhibition

Southampton Arts Center debuted Second Skin, a group exhibition curated by Latin American art scholar Estrellita B. Brodsky, exploring the intersection of art, fashion, and identity. Featuring works by 17 international artists, the show traced how clothing can express culture, gender, and political activism through sculpture, photography, textiles, and wearable art.