Southampton Arts Center’s “Second Skin” Exhibition
1 minute 10/17/2025
Alan and Christina MacDonald
Artists- Andrés Bedoya, Felix Beudry, Milagros de la Torre
Beatriz and Freddie Brodsky
Christina Strassfield and Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa
Christina Strassfield, Susan Bloom
Christina Strassfield, Sylvia Hemingway
Dede Gotthelf, Yeou-Cheng Ma, Estrelita Brodsky, Gloria Gronowicz
Estrelitta Brodsky and Christina Strassfield
Felix Beaudry
Ivy Winick, Angela Boyer-Stump, Scott Clark, Kim Scary
Jackie Klempay and Felix Beaudry
Jason, Gigi, Sebastian and Darice Fadeyi
Jorge Pereira and Justina Gomez Romero
Lena and Kathleen Seltzer
Louise Braver, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer
Lynn Sherr
Mateo, Eduardo Capilla, Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa
Milagros de la Torre
Moya Ribeiro and Heber Argueta
Nancy Jane and Jeff Loewy
Serra Izmirligil and Amir Hussain
Sylvia Hemingway and Ruth Miller
Terry Moan and Pat Sanders
Southampton Arts Center debuted Second Skin, a group exhibition curated by Latin American art scholar Estrellita B. Brodsky, exploring the intersection of art, fashion, and identity. Featuring works by 17 international artists, the show traced how clothing can express culture, gender, and political activism through sculpture, photography, textiles, and wearable art.