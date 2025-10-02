Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, October 3-9, 2025

Southamptonfest 2025 starts on Oct. 3.

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, October 3-9, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Hamptons International Film Festival

Friday-Monday, October 3-13

Don’t miss this celebration of international films in a variety of genres at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema, Sag Harbor Cinema, East Hampton Middle School, Guild Hall, Southampton Playhouse, and Village Bistro. Purchase passes, packages, or tickets to individual films in advance.

79 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-4600, hamptonsfilmfest.org

Springsfest

Saturday, October 4, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this first annual community music festival on the grounds of the Parsons Blacksmith Shop at Parson Place in the Heart of Springs!

Parson Place, East Hampton. 631-324-4791, heartofsprings.com/springsfest

Cocktails at the Bridge

Saturday, October 4, 5 p.m.

Enjoy your chance to support the Bridgehampton Museum at this event honoring Gerrit Vreeland and John Millard at the Bridge Golf Club. Tickets are available on the museum’s website.

1180 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1008, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

A Steady Rain

Through October 4, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this dark dialogue about a bond tainted by violence and danger at LTV Studios. The play opened on Broadway in 2009. Tickets are $30, and VIP options are available.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

All-Star Comedy

Saturday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Enjoy live comedy with Tom Cassidy, Linnette Palladino, and Sergio Chicon at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets start at $42.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Nancy Atlas

Saturday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the raw, rocking sounds of Nancy Atlas and her Journeymen at the Stephen Talkhouse! The artist has opened for the likes of Elvis Costello, Jimmy Buffett, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. Tickets are $40.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Live Music with TJ Brown

Sunday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the soothing sounds of TJ Brown while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Duck Walk Vineyards!

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com

Jazz in the Garden

Wednesday, October 8, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of jazz trios and New York City artists live on the Garden Lawn and Terrace at Canoe Place! Craft cocktails and seasonal dishes are also a part of the experience. No reservations are required.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Southamptonfest 2025

Friday-Sunday, October 3-5

Don’t miss music, dancing, art, vendors, a petting zoo, seasonal food offerings, demonstrations, and more in Agawam Park!

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=391

Hampton Vintage Market

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss one-of-a-kind finds and upscale vintage items, including clothing and jewelry, at Southamptonfest in Agawam Park!

85 Jobs Lane, Southampton. hamptonvintage.com

LINPI Native Plant Sale at QWR

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Stop by the Nature Center at Quogue Wildlife Refuge to purchase native Long Island Plants!

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Woodland to Bay Trail Walk

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a four-mile round-trip walk to a former Girl Scout camp now conserved by the Town of Southampton on the bluffs overlooking Peconic Bay. Reservations are required, and a $5 donation is suggested.

100 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Beer & Blacksmithing

Friday, October 3, 4 p.m.

Learn to forge steel into your very own bottle opener while enjoying local sips at The Bridgehampton Museum! Your $50 ticket includes drinks and pizza. The event is for guests ages 21 and over.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1008, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Storytelling Intensive Workshop

Saturday-Monday, October 4-6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this three-day intensive workshop on helping you craft your voice and create a meaningful story presentation at The Bay Street Theater! The workshop is for adults ages twenty-one and up.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Meet the Author of Haiku For Sweethearts

Saturday, October 4, 1 p.m.

Meet author Joan Beverly and hear poetry from her books, Tender Chains, Haiku For Jewtalian Mothers, and Haiku For Sweethearts. Books will be available for sale and signing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, October 5, 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss tea, finger sandwiches, sweet treats, champagne, and more at the beautiful Baker House 1650! Royal tea service includes caviar and housemade blinis.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

World Wine Wednesday

Wednesday, October 8, 6 p.m.

Learn about Cabernet Sauvignon alongside world-renowned examples from around the world at Wolffer Estates! A curated tasting of all featured wines is included in your $31 ticket.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Wine Dinner with Emilio Moro

Thursday, October 9, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy five curated courses paired with wines from Spanish winery Emilio Moro at the Hampton Maid Inn! Tickets are $110.

259 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Free Virtual Lecture with Dr. Charles Liu

Thursday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Join the Hamptons Observatory and Suffolk Community College for a free virtual lecture with Dr. Charles Liu, president of the Astronomical Society of New York. Registration is required.

East Hampton. hamptonsobservatory@gmail.com, hamptonsobservatory.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Docent-Led Public Tours

Sunday, October 5, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Explore the art of Longhouse Reserve along with its beautiful gardens through this guided tour, which is included in the price of admission. Reserve your spot in advance online.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Here and There – The First Churchennial

On View From October 5-December 29

Don’t miss the first week to view this exhibition of painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, spoken word, and more at The Church in Sag Harbor! An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 4, at 6 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Second Skin

On view from October 5-December 28

Don’t miss the first week to check out this new exhibit at the Southampton Arts Center. It showcases works by 15 international artists who explore clothing as a means for exploring identity, gender, and cultural differences. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, October 11.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Mary Heilmann: Water Way

Through October 25

Don’t miss over 40 works on paper, ceramics, and paintings on the themes of water and reflection at Guild Hall!

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Tides of Creativity

Through October 25

Enjoy the works of five artists exploring the wonder of the ocean through mediums like photography, painting, and gyotaku at the Southampton Cultural Center! The exhibit will be on view Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Upside Down Zebra: An Exhibition

Through February 15, 2026

Don’t miss this exhibition spanning six indoor galleries at The Watermill Center! It features 900 pieces of children’s artwork from the Rhoda Kellogg International Child Art Collection alongside the works of over 35 contemporary artists.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

