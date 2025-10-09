Town OKs $600K for Montauk Waterfront Plan Outreach

Aerial view over Long Island with Montauk Point Lighthouse and ocean in view (Getty Images)

The East Hampton Town Board is advancing a $600,000 effort to devise a long-term plan for Montauk’s waterfront to address coastal hazards stemming from climate change and rising sea levels.The Town of East Hampton approved a contract with Manhattan-based JLP+D to lead the project with community engagement and resilient land use planning as part of the town’s Sustainable Planning in Coastal Communities: Risk Reduction, Revitalization and Restoration (SPCC) initiative.

“This project gives us an opportunity to plan together for a strong and vibrant future,” said East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez. “By listening to residents, supporting local businesses, and protecting the character and natural beauty of Montauk, we can make sure it continues to thrive for generations to come.”

The effort — funded through a New York State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant under the Environmental Protection Fund — will bring together community members, local businesses, and technical experts to develop implementable options for zoning and building code updates, strategies to reduce climate risk and protect Montauk’s economy and quality of life.“The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is about more than funding – it’s about empowering communities to chart their own future,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “By working hand in hand with residents, local businesses and environmental partners, East Hampton is taking important steps to strengthen Montauk’s resilience, protect its coastline, safeguard its natural resources and preserve the character that makes this community such a special place for residents and visitors alike.”The project builds on the town’s Comprehensive Plan, Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and Coastal Assessment and Resilience Plan while incorporating insights from the Nature Conservancy’s Montauk Business Community Consensus Building Project.

“The Montauk Chamber of Commerce is excited to be part of this community-led effort with the town through the SPCC grant process to envision a more environmentally and economically resilient downtown,” said Leo Daunt, who is co-president of the chamber. “We fully support the selection of JLP+D, whose previous work with local partners was not only well managed but also demonstrated an exceptional ability to work with the community.”

The firm was chosen for its relevant experience in Montauk, community-focused approach, and strong grasp of Montauk’s need for environmental and economic resilience.

“The Nature Conservancy applauds the Town of East Hampton for securing state funding to improve community safety and quality of life in Montauk, said Alison Branco, the Director of Climate Adaptation for The Nature Conservancy in New York. “We look forward to working with the highly skilled team selected to work with local businesses and the community to create an action plan that safeguards a vibrant future for Montauk.”