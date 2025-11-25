Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Cancer Alliance Brings Thanksgiving Aid to 150 Families

By
1 minute 11/25/2025
Juana, Gabriella, Jennifer, Mariana, Oscar, pilgrim Amanda O’Connell, and Tom the turkey Olse Olivares

Capehart
Arnaldo, Paula, Matthew

Capehart
CAHH thanksgiving giveaway

Capehart
Cayden, Gavin, Keenan

Capehart
Danielle, Noah, Mathew, Sherry Borchert, Luca, David Sarama, and Dan Drennen

Capehart
FF Ricky Hechevarria, Laura Deckers and Tom Ardito, Lt Willie Bonfanteand Mike Messner

Capehart
Mykhailo, Nadiia, Tom the turkey Ilse Olivares, Andrii and pilgrim Amanda O’Connell

Capehart
Natacha

Capehart
Pilgrim Amanda O’Connell, Gino, Nicholas, and Tom the turkey Ilse Olivares

Capehart
Pilgrim Amanda O’Connell, Mackenzie, Tom the turkey Ilse Olivares

Capehart
Pilgrim Amanda O’Connell, Noah, Tom the turkey Ilse Olivares, Matthew, and Luca

Capehart
Tom the turkey Ilse Olivares, Maria and pilgrim Amanda O’Connell

Capehart

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope hosted its 7th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration on November 23 at Palm Beach Fire Rescue #98, bringing holiday cheer and essential support to 150 local families facing cancer. Families received Thanksgiving meal packages, gift cards, and treats for children, while firefighters and police officers offered hands-on activities and photo moments. The event reflects CAHH’s mission to ease the financial and emotional burdens of cancer, with the organization on track to disburse more than $1.25 million to over 300 families this year.

