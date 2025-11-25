Cancer Alliance Brings Thanksgiving Aid to 150 Families
Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope hosted its 7th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration on November 23 at Palm Beach Fire Rescue #98, bringing holiday cheer and essential support to 150 local families facing cancer. Families received Thanksgiving meal packages, gift cards, and treats for children, while firefighters and police officers offered hands-on activities and photo moments. The event reflects CAHH’s mission to ease the financial and emotional burdens of cancer, with the organization on track to disburse more than $1.25 million to over 300 families this year.