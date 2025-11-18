Friends of Nurse-Family Partnership Graduates Share their Stories with Sponsors

Holding her 9-month-old daughter, Michaela introduced herself and the other graduates to their sponsors, sharing the lasting impact Friends of Nurse-Family Partnership has had on their lives over the years.

On Nov. 12, members of the Friends of Nurse-Family Partnership met at the Upper East Side home of co-founder and board member Chris Wasserstein, accompanied by their devoted sponsors, to meet those whose lives have been transformed by the program. Young mothers shared heartfelt testimonies of how the organization supported their mental health, guided their children’s development, and equipped them with the tools to pursue family-sustaining careers.

“The nurses visit to support the mother in being the best parent she can be. They also aim to build a relationship with the entire family if they’re involved. The main goal we’re discussing today is helping the mother become self-sufficient because she genuinely wants her baby to have a better life than she did,” said Wasserstein at the gathering.

The first two years of a child’s life lay the foundation for the essential building blocks they need to reach their developmental milestones. No one understands this better than those who have graduated from the Nurse-Family Partnership. This organization offers regular visits from registered nurses to first-time pregnant teens and women to support healthy pregnancy and childhood development, while also empowering mothers during this period to pursue their goals.