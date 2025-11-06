Southampton

Golfers Tee Off for a Cause

By
1 minute 11/06/2025
Eric Travisa

Eric Travisa

Mark Sagliocco
John, Patrick, Mike O_Connor, and Kevin Snakard

John, Patrick, Mike O_Connor, and Kevin Snakard

Mark Sagliocco
Nat Perlmutter and Guests

Nat Perlmutter and Guests

Mark Sagliocco
Podi Palin, Brett Fanning, Jason Russell, and Nancy Stone

Podi Palin, Brett Fanning, Jason Russell, and Nancy Stone

Mark Sagliocco
The Walshin Foundation Team

The Walshin Foundation Team

Mark Sagliocco

Golfers gathered at the prestigious Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton for the Southampton Hospital Foundation’s Annual Golf Outing. The event brought together friends and supporters to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, advancing exceptional healthcare across the East End.

