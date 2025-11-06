Golfers Tee Off for a Cause

Eric Travisa Mark Sagliocco John, Patrick, Mike O_Connor, and Kevin Snakard Mark Sagliocco Nat Perlmutter and Guests Mark Sagliocco Podi Palin, Brett Fanning, Jason Russell, and Nancy Stone Mark Sagliocco The Walshin Foundation Team Mark Sagliocco

Golfers gathered at the prestigious Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton for the Southampton Hospital Foundation’s Annual Golf Outing. The event brought together friends and supporters to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, advancing exceptional healthcare across the East End.