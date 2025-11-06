Dan's NYC

Midnight at the Met Shines in Chelsea

By
1 minute 11/06/2025
Cindy Guyer

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Gianni Musso

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Marc Bouwer, Leesa Rowland, Pedro Oberto

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Noreen Donovan, James Brynes

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Pamela Morgan, Marco Maranghello

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Pedro Oberto

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Ramona Singer

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Sandra Ripert

BFA / Madeleine Thomas
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley

BFA / Madeleine Thomas

Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl once again redefined New York’s Halloween scene with their dazzling “Midnight at the Met” celebration at Chelsea Industrial. Inspired by the Met Gala’s grandeur, the event blended art, fashion, and performance in spectacular form, featuring couture-inspired costumes, live art, and a standout performance by Luke K as “Cher.”

