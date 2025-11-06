Southampton hosts Pets Parade for a Cause

Southampton’s Agawam Park went to the dogs and cats as Little Lucy’s hosted its annual Halloween Pet Parade. Costumed pets, live music, and celebrity judges filled the park, where Mayor William Manger Jr. presented a proclamation to founder Patricia Hurley. The event benefited the Suffolk County SPCA and Southampton Animal Shelter.