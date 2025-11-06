Southampton hosts Pets Parade for a Cause
1 minute 11/06/2025
Audrey Wynne and Chickie
Coco the Queen
Danielle and Brian with Simon the clown
Ellen and Brian Eisenhauer with Riley
Farmers Emma and Lisa Schenker
Graham and David with Benny and Troy
Judge - Mayor William Manger
Judges at work
Kim Nichols, Steve Lamsen with Jack, Finley, and Otis
Lisa and Kingsley Crawford with Theo, Astro and Cooper
Little Lucy_s Founder Patricia Hurley
Little Mermaid
Mayor William Manger presents Proclamation to Patricia Hurley
MTV Crew
Music by CAT5
Queen and King of the Prom
Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA
Scooby Doo and Gang
Southampton Village William Manger
The Louvre Security Guards with the Jewels-Duke, Bella, Winnie and Beau
Vincent and Lydia Camileri with Sonny
Southampton’s Agawam Park went to the dogs and cats as Little Lucy’s hosted its annual Halloween Pet Parade. Costumed pets, live music, and celebrity judges filled the park, where Mayor William Manger Jr. presented a proclamation to founder Patricia Hurley. The event benefited the Suffolk County SPCA and Southampton Animal Shelter.