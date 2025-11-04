Two Kayakers Die in Shinnecock Bay

Shane Garcia and Aaron Montemarno sent this selfie before they died (Southampton Police)

Two men who were reported missing after they went kayaking in Shinnecock Bay were found dead after police launched a search of the area by land, air and sea, officials said.

Shane Garcia, 27, and 25-year-old Aaron Montemarno were reported missing on Saturday, November 1 after Garcia’s girlfriend was concerned that the two men had not returned after going kayaking earlier in the day, Southampton Town Police said. Garcia had texted his girlfriend a selfie of the two men in Shinnecock Bay near Ponquogue Bridge before they went missing, police added.

Officers found Garcia’s work van parked at the end of Shinnecock Avenue in Hampton Bays. Police used drones, ATVs, marine patrol units and the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team in the search. Police recovered Garcia on Nov. 2 and Montemarno was recovered the following day.

Southampton Town Police detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 631-728-3400, the Southampton Town Police tips hotline at 631-728-3454 or tips email at crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.