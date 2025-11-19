Arts Events Abound in the 2025-2026 Hamptons Off-Season

Installation of Here & There: The First Churchennial, Photo: Gary Lena Yaremenko

It’s been a long time since the East End winter was as culturally barren as our leafless trees. Today, the arts thrive in the Hamptons, even in the coldest months, and the 2025-2026 season is no exception. Here are some highlights from the local arts scene this year. Find more winter arts and activities online at Events.DansPapers.com.

2025-2026 Hamptons Off-Season Arts

Truman Capote’s Holiday Short Story Collection

November 28–30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Center Stage at Southampton Arts Center will present staged readings of Truman Capote’s holiday short story collection: “One Christmas” and “A Christmas Memory” at Southampton Arts Center. Produced through special arrangements with and permission granted by The Truman Capote Literary Trust.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Fahrenheit 451

On view through November 30

Ray Bradbury’s classic novel comes to life on stage through Bay Street Theater’s Literature Live! program! The story explores themes of censorship, free speech, and truth.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

Hamptons Doc Fest

December 4–11

Another year of brilliant documentary films screening at Sag Harbor Cinema, Bay Street Theater and Southampton Playhouse. The 2025 Award films salute outstanding directors, distributors, and documentary pioneers. This year’s lineup brings audiences rich and diverse docs for eight days. Visit the website for full lineup and schedule.

631-237-8055, hamptonsdocfest.com

WWII – A Radio Christmas Play

December 5–14

This moving Boots on the Ground Theater holiday show at Southampton Cultural Center recreates the experience of attending a recording of a 1940s radio show broadcast on Christmas Eve during World War II. Using songs of the time and stories inspired by actual veterans, World War II Radio Christmas by Pat Kruis Tellinghusen transports the audience to another time, complete with old fashioned radio sponsors and jingles.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Holiday Show @ The Lucore Art

Opening Reception Saturday, December 6, 4–7 p.m. (through January 28)

Collectors and art enthusiasts look forward to this annual group show featuring more than 100 artists, mostly local, at the beloved Montauk gallery. The range of work is vast and exciting in a wide variety of mediums, all 24 inches or smaller.

87 S Euclid Avenue, Montauk. thelucoreart.com

Hamptons Record Fair

Sunday, December 7, noon–6 p.m.

Back at LTV Studios by popular demand, the Hamptons Record Fair returns for its second edition — an unforgettable celebration of music, community, culture — and vinyl! A collector’s dream, this year’s event features legendary hip-hop producer Large Professor as the headliner, along with special sets and appearances by DJ Pause, WiFi OG, DJ Delly, esly, mfa, J-Til, and Negk.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott.631-315-8818, ltveh.org/recordfair

Second Skin

On view through December 28

Southampton Arts Center presents a group exhibition exploring the intersection of art and fashion. Showcasing works by 17 international artists, Second Skin positions clothing as a powerful medium for articulating identity, expressing gender and cultural differences and advancing political activism.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Here & There: The First Churchennial

On view through December 29

A multi-media exhibition highlighting the artists residency program at The Church from its first three years, 2021 through 2024, this exhibition features works from more than 40 artists in all visual media including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, and video, in addition to events and workshops in performance, music, and the written word.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Impressions Transferred: Lasting Legacies of Robert Rauschenberg

On view through January 4

A selection of works from Guild Hall’s permanent collection, complemented by loans from friends, peers, and others closely connected to Rauschenberg and the museum. Together, they celebrate his influence and legacy as part of Rauschenberg 100, the global centennial celebration of the artist’s birth. Also view the concurrent Student Art Festival featuring works inspired by the artist.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Endless Limits: The Work of James Howell, 1962–2014

On view through February 8

The Parrish Art Museum presents the first-ever career retrospective of this minimalist painter, placing his ultimate Series 10 in conversation with his earlier bodies of work to reveal his lifelong inquiry into the effects of color, light, and compositional balance.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In

On view through February 22

On view now at the Parrish Art Museum, Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In, the artist’s first retrospective, presents the full breadth of her wide-ranging and innovative work and brings long-overdue recognition to her significant contributions to the art world.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

The Met: Live HD – Andrea Chénier

Saturday, December 13, 1–5 p.m.

Met Principal Guest Conductor Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to lead Giordano’s passionate tragedy, starring tenor Piotr Beczała as the virtuous poet who falls victim to the intrigue and violence of the French Revolution. The opera will be transmitted live from the Met stage to Guild Hall. Look for more The Met: Live HD shows this at the Guild Hall website.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Nutcracker

Saturday– Sunday, December 13–14, noon and 5 p.m. (both days)

Peconic Ballet Theatre’s captivating production of The Nutcracker comes to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for two nights. Join Clara as her nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, guiding her through a magical adventure. Immerse yourself in the holiday magic.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Eitan Levine: Comedian. Writer. Mensch.

Sunday, December 21, 5:30–7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of smart, high-energy comedy with Eitan Levine —whose quick wit, sharp observational humor, and distinct voice make him one of today’s most compelling comedic storytellers. Presented by Guild Hall & Jewish Center of the Hamptons

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Anthony Rodia Comedy at WHBPAC

Wednesday, December 31, 8 p.m.

Anthony Rodia is bringing the laughs for New Year’s Eve at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center! This first-generation Italian-American comic exploded onto the comedy scene with viral rants, rapid-fire impressions, and hilariously relatable takes on marriage, parenting and road rage — along with his outrageously funny characters Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

New Year’s Laughing Eve ‘25

Wednesday, December 31, 8 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with laughter! Bay Street Theater and the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour bring their hit New Year’s Laughin’ Eve to Sag Harbor for the first time — one night of nonstop comedy, celebration and fun before the ball drops!

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

The Off-Hamptons Film Festival

Saturdays January 17 and 24

A film festival celebrating original independent projects that takes place in the Hamptons. All films selected are screened in a beautiful theater at the Southampton Cultural Center in Southampton Village. Each screening also includes a talk back with the filmmaker and host Adam Baranello. They are still accepting submission via the website.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-827-2496, filmfreeway.com/offhamptonfilmfestival