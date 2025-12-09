Palm Beach Estate in Presidential Security Zone Seeks $19.5M

A Palm Beach estate within the presidential security zone, just a two-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, is available at $19.5 million.

The 6,823-square-foot home, located at 150 Kings Road, is listed with Chad Carroll, S. Andrew Roopchand and Kristen Gerhard with The Chad Carroll Group at Compass.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath residence offers high ceilings, sunlit spaces and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

A gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, a large island and a custom onyx backlit bar with wine refrigeration.

The home, built in 2017, also provides a home gym.

The resort-style pool is equipped with water features and a tanning deck and multiple lounging areas, including a cabana. A summer kitchen can also be found nearby. The backyard is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping.

The home has been on the market since the end of October.

