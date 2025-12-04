Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Symphony Gathers for Season Toast

By
1 minute 12/04/2025
Veronica Whitlock, Mel Davis and Maureen Hurley

Veronica Whitlock, Mel Davis and Maureen Hurley

CAPEHART
Barbara Gilbert and Taniel Koushakjian

Barbara Gilbert and Taniel Koushakjian

CAPEHART
Beth Fishel and Denise Fraile

Beth Fishel and Denise Fraile

CAPEHART
Campbell Mobley and Carol Anderson

Campbell Mobley and Carol Anderson

CAPEHART
Gale Brophy and Cristina Marulanda

Gale Brophy and Cristina Marulanda

CAPEHART
Janet Gusman, Christa Dombraski and Sarmite Bulte

Janet Gusman, Christa Dombraski and Sarmite Bulte

CAPEHART
Kate Stamm and Jennifer Nawrocki

Kate Stamm and Jennifer Nawrocki

CAPEHART
Kewan Smith, Mathieu Potelle and Nathan Frank

Kewan Smith, Mathieu Potelle and Nathan Frank

CAPEHART
Lon and Michelle Otremba

Lon and Michelle Otremba

CAPEHART
Paul Tripaldi and Elizabeth Rohaidy

Paul Tripaldi and Elizabeth Rohaidy

CAPEHART
Sylvia Mesaric and Diana Davis

Sylvia Mesaric and Diana Davis

CAPEHART
Tom Bonfield and Xiomi Murray

Tom Bonfield and Xiomi Murray

CAPEHART

Palm Beach Symphony gathered supporters at La Goulue in Palm Beach for a “Season Toast,” celebrating the reimagined Prelude Society and its expanded opportunities for engagement. The event introduced the Society’s new committee and highlighted member experiences that strengthen connection to the Symphony’s mission. The evening was hosted by La Goulue general manager Mathieu Potelle and sponsored by La Goulue and Eric Malcolmson of Metals Mint.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events