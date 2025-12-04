Palm Beach Symphony Gathers for Season Toast

Veronica Whitlock, Mel Davis and Maureen Hurley CAPEHART Barbara Gilbert and Taniel Koushakjian CAPEHART Beth Fishel and Denise Fraile CAPEHART Campbell Mobley and Carol Anderson CAPEHART Gale Brophy and Cristina Marulanda CAPEHART Janet Gusman, Christa Dombraski and Sarmite Bulte CAPEHART Kate Stamm and Jennifer Nawrocki CAPEHART Kewan Smith, Mathieu Potelle and Nathan Frank CAPEHART Lon and Michelle Otremba CAPEHART Paul Tripaldi and Elizabeth Rohaidy CAPEHART Sylvia Mesaric and Diana Davis CAPEHART Tom Bonfield and Xiomi Murray CAPEHART

Palm Beach Symphony gathered supporters at La Goulue in Palm Beach for a “Season Toast,” celebrating the reimagined Prelude Society and its expanded opportunities for engagement. The event introduced the Society’s new committee and highlighted member experiences that strengthen connection to the Symphony’s mission. The evening was hosted by La Goulue general manager Mathieu Potelle and sponsored by La Goulue and Eric Malcolmson of Metals Mint.