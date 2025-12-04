Palm Beach Symphony Gathers for Season Toast
1 minute 12/04/2025
Veronica Whitlock, Mel Davis and Maureen Hurley
Barbara Gilbert and Taniel Koushakjian
Beth Fishel and Denise Fraile
Campbell Mobley and Carol Anderson
Gale Brophy and Cristina Marulanda
Janet Gusman, Christa Dombraski and Sarmite Bulte
Kate Stamm and Jennifer Nawrocki
Kewan Smith, Mathieu Potelle and Nathan Frank
Lon and Michelle Otremba
Paul Tripaldi and Elizabeth Rohaidy
Sylvia Mesaric and Diana Davis
Tom Bonfield and Xiomi Murray
Palm Beach Symphony gathered supporters at La Goulue in Palm Beach for a “Season Toast,” celebrating the reimagined Prelude Society and its expanded opportunities for engagement. The event introduced the Society’s new committee and highlighted member experiences that strengthen connection to the Symphony’s mission. The evening was hosted by La Goulue general manager Mathieu Potelle and sponsored by La Goulue and Eric Malcolmson of Metals Mint.