Suffolk PD to Auction Vehicles in Westhampton

Bid for cars this weekend!

Sports cars, SUVs, and excavators are among the 100 vehicles that the Suffolk County Police Department will put on the auction block in Westhampton this weekend.

The vehicles will all be sold as is with a starting minimum bid of $500.

A preview of the vehicles will be offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on December 11 and 12 as well as one hour before the auction starts.

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 13, rain or shine. Police will hold the auction at the Impound Section facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

A full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions can be found at suffolkpd.org under the link for Impound Section and Vehicle Auctions.