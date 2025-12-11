The Cox Science Center Hosts Smarty Party Kickoff

Eaddo Kiernan, Susan McCaw, Katharine Eyre CAPEHART Alica Dahill and Herbie Werthheim CAPEHART Amanda Cummings, Laing Rogers CAPEHART Chip Dipaula and Tom Rosin CAPEHART Clelia and Tom Zacharias CAPEHART David and Suzanne Frisbie CAPEHART Deborah Norville and Victoria Hagan CAPEHART Karl Wellner and Micahel Berman CAPEHART Lew Sanders and Eric Stonestrom CAPEHART Lynne Wheat and Thomas Peterffy CAPEHART Matt Rubel and Jodi Oh CAPEHART Philippe and Deborah Dauman CAPEHART Sophocles Zoullas and Scott Sandell CAPEHART Wendy and Howard Cox CAPEHART

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium hosted its Smarty Party Kickoff Reception in Palm Beach County at the home of Tom and Caroline Dean. Supporters gathered to celebrate the upcoming 2026 Smarty Party Science of Sleep and the Center’s expansion campaign.

Guests recognized chairwomen Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagan, Deborah Norville and Laing Rogers, along with honorary chairs Kenneth C. Griffin, Julia Koch and Judy and Leonard Lauder. The evening also highlighted keynote speaker Dr. Michael Young, a Nobel Prize recipient, and included updates from CSCA namesake Howard Cox and Board Chair Eric Stonestrom on the Center’s progress and mission.