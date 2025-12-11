The Cox Science Center Hosts Smarty Party Kickoff
1 minute 12/11/2025
Eaddo Kiernan, Susan McCaw, Katharine Eyre
Alica Dahill and Herbie Werthheim
Amanda Cummings, Laing Rogers
Chip Dipaula and Tom Rosin
Clelia and Tom Zacharias
David and Suzanne Frisbie
Deborah Norville and Victoria Hagan
Karl Wellner and Micahel Berman
Lew Sanders and Eric Stonestrom
Lynne Wheat and Thomas Peterffy
Matt Rubel and Jodi Oh
Philippe and Deborah Dauman
Sophocles Zoullas and Scott Sandell
Wendy and Howard Cox
The Cox Science Center and Aquarium hosted its Smarty Party Kickoff Reception in Palm Beach County at the home of Tom and Caroline Dean. Supporters gathered to celebrate the upcoming 2026 Smarty Party Science of Sleep and the Center’s expansion campaign.
Guests recognized chairwomen Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagan, Deborah Norville and Laing Rogers, along with honorary chairs Kenneth C. Griffin, Julia Koch and Judy and Leonard Lauder. The evening also highlighted keynote speaker Dr. Michael Young, a Nobel Prize recipient, and included updates from CSCA namesake Howard Cox and Board Chair Eric Stonestrom on the Center’s progress and mission.