The Cox Science Center Hosts Smarty Party Kickoff

By
1 minute 12/11/2025
Eaddo Kiernan, Susan McCaw, Katharine Eyre

Eaddo Kiernan, Susan McCaw, Katharine Eyre

CAPEHART
Alica Dahill and Herbie Werthheim

Alica Dahill and Herbie Werthheim

CAPEHART
Amanda Cummings, Laing Rogers

Amanda Cummings, Laing Rogers

CAPEHART
Chip Dipaula and Tom Rosin

Chip Dipaula and Tom Rosin

CAPEHART
Clelia and Tom Zacharias

Clelia and Tom Zacharias

CAPEHART
David and Suzanne Frisbie

David and Suzanne Frisbie

CAPEHART
Deborah Norville and Victoria Hagan

Deborah Norville and Victoria Hagan

CAPEHART
Karl Wellner and Micahel Berman

Karl Wellner and Micahel Berman

CAPEHART
Lew Sanders and Eric Stonestrom

Lew Sanders and Eric Stonestrom

CAPEHART
Lynne Wheat and Thomas Peterffy

Lynne Wheat and Thomas Peterffy

CAPEHART
Matt Rubel and Jodi Oh

Matt Rubel and Jodi Oh

CAPEHART
Philippe and Deborah Dauman

Philippe and Deborah Dauman

CAPEHART
Sophocles Zoullas and Scott Sandell

Sophocles Zoullas and Scott Sandell

CAPEHART
Wendy and Howard Cox

Wendy and Howard Cox

CAPEHART

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium hosted its Smarty Party Kickoff Reception in Palm Beach County at the home of Tom and Caroline Dean. Supporters gathered to celebrate the upcoming 2026 Smarty Party Science of Sleep and the Center’s expansion campaign.

Guests recognized chairwomen Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagan, Deborah Norville and Laing Rogers, along with honorary chairs Kenneth C. Griffin, Julia Koch and Judy and Leonard Lauder. The evening also highlighted keynote speaker Dr. Michael Young, a Nobel Prize recipient, and included updates from CSCA namesake Howard Cox and Board Chair Eric Stonestrom on the Center’s progress and mission.

