Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, December 5-7, 2025

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, December 5-7, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Gingerbread University in Naugles Barn

Friday-Sunday, December 5-7, 10 a.m.

Make an adorable gingerbread man or gingerbread house with Gingerbread University at Hallockville Museum Farm every weekend in December! Reserve your 75-minute decorating session in advance online.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Santa at the Long Island Game Farm

Friday-Sunday, December 5-7

Don’t miss Santa at the Long Island Game Farm all weekend! Friday night, enjoy a Good Night Santa Holiday Pajama Party from 5-7 p.m. He will also be available for photos on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

Mexican Christmas Story & Craft

Saturday, December 6, 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday pop-up story, The Night of Las Posadas by Tomie DePaola, told by the Mattituck High School Cultural Connections Club at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! No registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Elf

Saturday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this heartwarming tale about Buddy, a human raised by elves, as he journeys to New York City in search of his father. Tickets are $20.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Santa at Cowfish

Saturday, December 6, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious holiday brunch, photos with Santa, mimosas for grown-ups, a cookie-decorating station, and more at Cowfish in Hampton Bays! Reservations are required.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Santa at Zuhuski Farms

Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7, 11 a.m.

Santa will be visiting Zuhuski Farms on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Visit to enjoy pictures or pick out your favorite Christmas tree!

11825 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com

Brunch with Santa

Sunday, December 7, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet and photos with Santa at Bistro 72! Make it a weekend by booking a room at the Hotel Indigo.

1830 W Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-3325, bistro-72.com

Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Choose your own materials and decorate a gingerbread house with Citarella at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Cookie Decorating with Citarella

Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.

Bring your little baker to Guild Hall, where they will learn to decorate cookies with the artists at Citarella! Advanced registration is required. The event is free.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Brunch with Santa at the Birchwood

Sunday, December 7, 9:30 a.m.

Don’t miss a full brunch buffet complete with a carving station, cold station, pancake and Belgian waffle station, kids’ station, chocolate fountain, and more in the beautifully decorated Grand Ballroom at the Birchwood! Santa will be there with his sled and reindeer display.

512 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

Santa Brunch at the Aquarium

Sunday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a fabulous brunch in the Sea Star Ballroom, photos with Santa, a craft, and a visit to the aquarium included in the price of the brunch!

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Crafty Christmas Santa Brunch

Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Bring your little ones to the Southampton Inn, where they will meet Santa, enjoy a Color Pop workshop, and have a tasty brunch! Reservations are available online.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-203-8129, southamptoninn.com

Decorate a Holiday Tree for Birds

Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Decorate a holiday tree for birds using seeds, dried fruit, and surprise elements at SOFO! Bring a box to take home your handmade ornaments.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Project Most Gingerbread House Competition

Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a Gingerbread House competition, treats, vendors, hot chocolate, and more at Project Most! Gingerbread House kits can be purchased in advance on the Project Most website. Drop-off for contest entries will be on Thursday and Friday, December 4 and 5.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Thursdays.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Custer Observatory

Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory, where they’ll enjoy telescopes, guided tours of the night sky, and seasonal events every Saturday night from 7 p.m. through midnight.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com