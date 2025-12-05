Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, December 5-7, 2025
Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, December 5-7, 2025.
Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week
Gingerbread University in Naugles Barn
Friday-Sunday, December 5-7, 10 a.m.
Make an adorable gingerbread man or gingerbread house with Gingerbread University at Hallockville Museum Farm every weekend in December! Reserve your 75-minute decorating session in advance online.
6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org
Santa at the Long Island Game Farm
Friday-Sunday, December 5-7
Don’t miss Santa at the Long Island Game Farm all weekend! Friday night, enjoy a Good Night Santa Holiday Pajama Party from 5-7 p.m. He will also be available for photos on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com
Mexican Christmas Story & Craft
Saturday, December 6, 12:30 p.m.
Enjoy a holiday pop-up story, The Night of Las Posadas by Tomie DePaola, told by the Mattituck High School Cultural Connections Club at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! No registration is required.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
Elf
Saturday, December 6, 3 p.m.
Don’t miss this heartwarming tale about Buddy, a human raised by elves, as he journeys to New York City in search of his father. Tickets are $20.
118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Santa at Cowfish
Saturday, December 6, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a delicious holiday brunch, photos with Santa, mimosas for grown-ups, a cookie-decorating station, and more at Cowfish in Hampton Bays! Reservations are required.
258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
Santa at Zuhuski Farms
Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7, 11 a.m.
Santa will be visiting Zuhuski Farms on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Visit to enjoy pictures or pick out your favorite Christmas tree!
11825 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com
Brunch with Santa
Sunday, December 7, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet and photos with Santa at Bistro 72! Make it a weekend by booking a room at the Hotel Indigo.
1830 W Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-3325, bistro-72.com
Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops
Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Choose your own materials and decorate a gingerbread house with Citarella at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en
Cookie Decorating with Citarella
Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.
Bring your little baker to Guild Hall, where they will learn to decorate cookies with the artists at Citarella! Advanced registration is required. The event is free.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org
Brunch with Santa at the Birchwood
Sunday, December 7, 9:30 a.m.
Don’t miss a full brunch buffet complete with a carving station, cold station, pancake and Belgian waffle station, kids’ station, chocolate fountain, and more in the beautifully decorated Grand Ballroom at the Birchwood! Santa will be there with his sled and reindeer display.
512 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com
Santa Brunch at the Aquarium
Sunday, December 7, 10 a.m.
Enjoy a fabulous brunch in the Sea Star Ballroom, photos with Santa, a craft, and a visit to the aquarium included in the price of the brunch!
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com
Crafty Christmas Santa Brunch
Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.
Bring your little ones to the Southampton Inn, where they will meet Santa, enjoy a Color Pop workshop, and have a tasty brunch! Reservations are available online.
91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-203-8129, southamptoninn.com
Decorate a Holiday Tree for Birds
Sunday, December 7, 11 a.m.
Decorate a holiday tree for birds using seeds, dried fruit, and surprise elements at SOFO! Bring a box to take home your handmade ornaments.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org
Project Most Gingerbread House Competition
Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.
Enjoy a Gingerbread House competition, treats, vendors, hot chocolate, and more at Project Most! Gingerbread House kits can be purchased in advance on the Project Most website. Drop-off for contest entries will be on Thursday and Friday, December 4 and 5.
44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org
Family Fun Activities
The All-Star
Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.
96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com
Children’s Museum of the East End
Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Thursdays.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en
Custer Observatory
Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory, where they’ll enjoy telescopes, guided tours of the night sky, and seasonal events every Saturday night from 7 p.m. through midnight.
1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com