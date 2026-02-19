FEED Dinner Led by Hamptons Hosts

Joey Wölffer, John Wattiker Shelby Phillips Photography Joey Wölffer, Lauren Bush Lauren, Gucci Westman, Cayce Harrison, Jessica Springsteen Shelby Phillips Photography Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant Shelby Phillips Photography Kelly Klein, Jessica Springsteen Shelby Phillips Photography Lauren Bush Lauren and Sharon Lauren Shelby Phillips Photography Lauren Bush Lauren Shelby Phillips Photography Max Rohn, Joey Wölffer Shelby Phillips Photography Meredith Burns, Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lauren Bush Lauren Shelby Phillips Photography Roman Roth Shelby Phillips Photography

Joey Wölffer of Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-hosted an intimate dinner in Wellington, Florida, in support of the FEED Foundation. Hosted alongside Lauren Bush Lauren and a group of leaders from fashion, beauty, philanthropy, and the equestrian community. The evening featured a seated dinner by Sant Ambroeus paired with wines from Wölffer Estate. The gathering highlighted the Hamptons winery’s involvement and supporting FEED’s mission to fight global hunger.