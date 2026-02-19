FEED Dinner Led by Hamptons Hosts
Joey Wölffer, John Wattiker
Joey Wölffer, Lauren Bush Lauren, Gucci Westman, Cayce Harrison, Jessica Springsteen
Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant
Kelly Klein, Jessica Springsteen
Lauren Bush Lauren and Sharon Lauren
Lauren Bush Lauren
Max Rohn, Joey Wölffer
Meredith Burns, Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lauren Bush Lauren
Roman Roth
Joey Wölffer of Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-hosted an intimate dinner in Wellington, Florida, in support of the FEED Foundation. Hosted alongside Lauren Bush Lauren and a group of leaders from fashion, beauty, philanthropy, and the equestrian community. The evening featured a seated dinner by Sant Ambroeus paired with wines from Wölffer Estate. The gathering highlighted the Hamptons winery’s involvement and supporting FEED’s mission to fight global hunger.