FEED Dinner Led by Hamptons Hosts

By
1 minute 02/19/2026
Joey Wölffer, John Wattiker

Joey Wölffer, John Wattiker

Shelby Phillips Photography
Joey Wölffer, Lauren Bush Lauren, Gucci Westman, Cayce Harrison, Jessica Springsteen

Joey Wölffer, Lauren Bush Lauren, Gucci Westman, Cayce Harrison, Jessica Springsteen

Shelby Phillips Photography
Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant

Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant

Shelby Phillips Photography
Kelly Klein, Jessica Springsteen

Kelly Klein, Jessica Springsteen

Shelby Phillips Photography
Lauren Bush Lauren and Sharon Lauren

Lauren Bush Lauren and Sharon Lauren

Shelby Phillips Photography
Lauren Bush Lauren

Lauren Bush Lauren

Shelby Phillips Photography
Max Rohn, Joey Wölffer

Max Rohn, Joey Wölffer

Shelby Phillips Photography
Meredith Burns, Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lauren Bush Lauren

Meredith Burns, Joey Wölffer, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lauren Bush Lauren

Shelby Phillips Photography
Roman Roth

Roman Roth

Shelby Phillips Photography

Joey Wölffer of Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-hosted an intimate dinner in Wellington, Florida, in support of the FEED Foundation. Hosted alongside Lauren Bush Lauren and a group of leaders from fashion, beauty, philanthropy, and the equestrian community. The evening featured a seated dinner by Sant Ambroeus paired with wines from Wölffer Estate. The gathering highlighted the Hamptons winery’s involvement and supporting FEED’s mission to fight global hunger.

