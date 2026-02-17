Foul Play Suspected in Riverhead Woman’s Death
A 63-year-old Riverhead woman who was reported missing was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area of Manorville, and Suffolk County police believe she was a victim of foul play.
Kathleen Harrison Trent’s son had reported her missing two days after she had last been seen at her Forge Road home the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 27, according to Riverhead Town Police. Suffolk police officers from the Seventh Precinct were searching Manorville when they found a woman’s body in the woods off Connecticut Avenue, south of River Road, on Feb. 11, authorities said. Five days later, investigators confirmed that the woman they found was Trent.
“Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of death to be criminal in nature,” Suffolk police said in a news release following the discovery.
Trent was reportedly a grandmother who worked as a security guard at Riverhead Raceway. The victim’s cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, authorities said. Police said a determination had not been made as of press time.
Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on this incident to call them at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.