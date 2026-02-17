Foul Play Suspected in Riverhead Woman’s Death

Kathleen Harrison Trent

A 63-year-old Riverhead woman who was reported missing was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area of Manorville, and Suffolk County police believe she was a victim of foul play.

Kathleen Harrison Trent’s son had reported her missing two days after she had last been seen at her Forge Road home the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 27, according to Riverhead Town Police. Suffolk police officers from the Seventh Precinct were searching Manorville when they found a woman’s body in the woods off Connecticut Avenue, south of River Road, on Feb. 11, authorities said. Five days later, investigators confirmed that the woman they found was Trent.