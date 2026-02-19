Nick & Toni’s Revives Wine Wednesdays, LT Burger Debuts New Menu and Sparkling Pointe Pops the Cork on Master Classes

From wine workshops and sparkling master classes to new menus and cozy winter supper clubs, the East End dining scene is brimming with delicious reasons to get out and indulge. Whether you’re expanding your palate, savoring a signature burger, or taking advantage of weekday specials, there’s something for every appetite this season. Read on for the latest bites and sips you won’t want to miss!

Nick & Toni’s has announced the return of their beloved #WineWednesday workshops! Honest Man Hospitality Beverage Director, Christian Millwood, will lead the workshops in collaboration with Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits to offer certification level seminars designed around themed tasting flights. Wine enthusiasts of all levels are eligible to attend the classes to be held on Wednesdays from 5:30 – 7 p.m., with the first seminar to take place on February 25th. Reservations are required and tickets cost $40 per week in advance. Your ticket includes tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from the Nick & Toni’s kitchen. Secure your spot by calling the restaurant directly at (631) 324-3550 after 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

LT Burger in Sag Harbor has launched a new menu! Shareable plates include pretzel croissants, hot dog panini, fried calamari & shishito peppers, guacamole and chips or crispy chicken bao buns. Appetizers include ahi tuna tartare, roasted plum tomato soup or baked goat cheese bucheron. Their classic LT Burger is still available, as well as the “Le Frenchie” burger, a heritage turkey burger and a veggie burger (vegan cheese available). In addition to burgers, entree selections now include a spicy Asian chicken salad, black garlic marinade charred skirt steak, pork chop “milanese,” fish & chips, chermoula salmon, brick chicken “diablo,” or short rib ragu rigatoni. Select sandwiches are on the menu, milkshakes, a kids box and more. Head to their website for the full menu!

Up next in Sparkling Pointe’s Sparkling Wine Master Class Series is “A New York State of Mind,” on Saturday, February 28 at 3 p.m. New York, the third largest wine-producing region in America, boasts a cool climate perfect for high-acid, early-ripening sparkling varieties. With a rich bubbly history dating back to 1865, you will get to taste some of the best examples New York has to offer today, all while learning about this rising star state of sparkling wine. This series is perfect for those interested in learning more about the world of sparkling wines including the production, winegrowing, food pairing, tasting techniques and more. Visit their website to secure your spot!

Did you know?

Bobby Van’s in Bridgehampton offers weekday specials! Mondays offer you a Porterhouse for Two at $150.26, which includes a choice of soup or salad and choice of 2 sides. You can also add on lobster mac & cheese or homefries for an additional $10.40. On Tuesdays, indulge in lobster night for $40.69 where you can enjoy a 1 ¼ pound lobster served with corn on the cob and baked potato. Wednesday is prime rib night for $49.92 which comes with mashed potato and green beans with the option to add a soup or salad for $10.40. Full menus can be found on their website, call the restaurant directly to reserve your table!

Bits & Bites:

Meeting House in Amagansett has introduced the MH Winter Supper Club! This Friday and Saturday tradition began on February 13 where a familiar room is reimagined for the winter season to offer two seatings per night with rotating prix fixe menus. Reservations are open on their Resy!

Monte’s Manor offers happy hour in the fireside lounge + bar daily from 4 to 6 p.m., and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays! Enjoy $10 wine, $6 beers and $10 house cocktails to escape the lingering cold.

Looking for a weekend brunch spot? Southampton Publick House offers brunch on Saturdays & Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Head to their website for a full menu.

Flora in Westhampton Beach invites you in during the happiest hours of the day on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m.! Enjoy delicious bites and flora signature cocktails such as their lavender fizz, red currant margarita or the Montauk maple!

Saturday night is burger night at Bistro Ete! Enjoy Chef Arie’s signature dry aged burger complete with raclette cheese, potato popper and curry cole slaw on a house made bun. This signature dish is only available in limited quantities, so reserve ahead if you’re seriously jonesing for one!

Food Quote: “When the lasagna content in my blood gets low, I get mean.” — Garfield