Cocktail Recipe: Mix Up a Sacred Mayan from Lulu Kitchen
1 minute 02/23/2026
Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor invites you to try your hand at making their Sacred Mayan cocktail!
Sacred Mayan from Lulu Kitchen
2 oz Don Fulano Reposado
0.75 oz Smoked Pineapple juice
1.25 oz Prickle Pear and Tangerine or Blood Orange juice
0.50 oz D’ Aristi xtabentun
5 drops of Fee Foam
Shake with ice and serve up in martini glass
Ground black lava and vanilla powder rim
Garnish with thin sliced strawberries and 3 rosemary sprinkles
Enjoy!