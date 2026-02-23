Recipes

Cocktail Recipe: Mix Up a Sacred Mayan from Lulu Kitchen

Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor invites you to try your hand at making their Sacred Mayan cocktail!

2 oz Don Fulano Reposado
0.75 oz Smoked Pineapple juice
1.25 oz Prickle Pear and Tangerine or Blood Orange juice
0.50 oz D’ Aristi xtabentun
5 drops of Fee Foam

Shake with ice and serve up in martini glass

Ground black lava and vanilla powder rim

Garnish with thin sliced strawberries and 3 rosemary sprinkles

Enjoy!

lulusagharbor.com

