Ted Conklin Remembered for Restoring The American Hotel in Sag Harbor

Ted & Carol Conklin (American Hotel)

Ted Conklin, the restaurateur and hotelier who restored The American Hotel in Sag Harbor — once a run-down property that he turned into one of the Hamptons’ most sought-after destinations — died following a battle with bladder cancer on Feb. 1. He was 77.

Theodore Brigham Conklin III was born on April 16, 1948 in Manhattan, the first of five to Theodore B. Conklin Jr. and Natalie Jourdan O’Brien. The son of an heir to the T.E. Conklin Brass & Copper Co. and descendant of immigrants who helped settle Huntington and Greenwich, Conn., his immediate family later moved the family to Manhasset before making their home in the Hamptons. He attended Babson College in Massachusetts before finding his way into the restaurant business.