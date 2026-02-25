The Church Hosts Lindsay Morris

Ellka Riflin and Katherine Persky Natalie Gerdik Francine Fleischer and Mark Webber Natalie Gerdik Joel Lefkowitz and Setha Low Natalie Gerdik Lindsay Morris Natalie Gerdik Ruby Jackson and Allen Kronzek Natalie Gerdik Stephen Munshine and Milo Munshine Natalie Gerdik

Lindsay Morris presented her project “The Kids of Camp I Am” at The Church in Sag Harbor. The work is a follow-up to her documentation of Camp I Am, a weekend camp for gender-creative children and their families. Morris shared new photographs and essays from former campers who are now young adults. The evening concluded with a Q&A and highlighted her recent New York State Council on the Arts Artist Grant supported through The Church.