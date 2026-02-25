The Church Hosts Lindsay Morris
02/25/2026
Lindsay Morris presented her project “The Kids of Camp I Am” at The Church in Sag Harbor. The work is a follow-up to her documentation of Camp I Am, a weekend camp for gender-creative children and their families. Morris shared new photographs and essays from former campers who are now young adults. The evening concluded with a Q&A and highlighted her recent New York State Council on the Arts Artist Grant supported through The Church.