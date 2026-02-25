Sag Harbor

The Church Hosts Lindsay Morris

Ellka Riflin and Katherine Persky

Ellka Riflin and Katherine Persky

Natalie Gerdik
Francine Fleischer and Mark Webber

Francine Fleischer and Mark Webber

Natalie Gerdik
Joel Lefkowitz and Setha Low

Joel Lefkowitz and Setha Low

Natalie Gerdik
Lindsay Morris

Lindsay Morris

Natalie Gerdik
Ruby Jackson and Allen Kronzek

Ruby Jackson and Allen Kronzek

Natalie Gerdik
Stephen Munshine and Milo Munshine

Stephen Munshine and Milo Munshine

Natalie Gerdik

Lindsay Morris presented her project “The Kids of Camp I Am” at The Church in Sag Harbor. The work is a follow-up to her documentation of Camp I Am, a weekend camp for gender-creative children and their families. Morris shared new photographs and essays from former campers who are now young adults. The evening concluded with a Q&A and highlighted her recent New York State Council on the Arts Artist Grant supported through The Church.

