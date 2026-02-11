The Marquee New York Reopens with Redesign

“We’ve reimagined Marquee New York to deliver next-level experiences that reflect the future of nightlife.”

The beat is back. It’s Saturday night, slipping into Sunday morning, and a crowd at Marquee New York in Chelsea is enjoying the music, or at least the mixes of DJ Austin Millz, also known as Austin Christopher Miller. A DJ, producer, and songwriter, his remix of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix)” and his single “Bad Behavior,” featuring Remi Wolf, both helped him establish a reputation and likely secured him one of the best gigs in the New York City nightlife scene.

If the crowd sways to Austin Millz’s mixes, they are also enjoying the lights, the look, and lasers shooting through the air in a newly redesigned space that has made a decades-old nightclub one of the hottest places in New York.

Tao Group Hospitality reopened the revamped Marquee New York on September 25, blending its history with modern technology, and launching a new stylish space filled with sound.

“The Chelsea nightlife icon has returned with a sleek redesign, immersive tech, and a DJ roster stacked with global heavyweights” is how TimeOut New York described the club’s reopening.

Secret NYC said after a summer of renovations, “popular Tao nightclub Marquee is back with a bang.”

Tao Group Hospitality is a leader in the club scene, managing a high-end collection of nightclubs and restaurants with international recognition. In New York alone, they operate the Tao Downtown Nightclub, the Marquee Skydeck (in warmer weather), Little Sister Lounge, the Highlight Room, Loosie’s Nightclub, PHD Rooftop Lounge, PHD Terrace, and the Electric Room.

Located inside TAO Downtown’s restaurant, TAO Downtown Nightclub is a 2,500-square-foot lounge offering late-night cocktails, music, and dancing. The Little Sister Lounge is a dimly lit lounge that Tao Group Hospitality compares to the “clandestine, cavern-like settings of East Village’s 1990s lounge scene.” Wood-clad, barrel-vaulted ceilings are designed to be reminiscent of a hidden underground chamber “where whiskey might have been stored in the bootlegger era.” Banquettes, locally crafted vintage chandeliers, jewel-toned velvet sofas, a glowing copper DJ stand, and a mirrored-copper bar, illuminated by backlit whiskey bottles, give the space a warm, wild feel.

“Under psychedelic lighting and in the midst of our scantily clad servers, a night at Little Sister is one you won’t soon forget,” is how Tao Group Hospitality describes Little Sister, adjacent to Moxy East Village but operated independently from that hotel.

The Electric Room, meanwhile, is located on the lower level of Dream Downtown, accommodating 100 guests, and features a full bar with a British feel, including sofas upholstered with the Union Jack flag, back-painted antique mirrors by artist Chris Stain, and photographs and artwork by Sante D’Orazio and Marilyn Minter beneath gothic-inspired chandeliers.

A centerpiece of its New York clubs, bars, and restaurants, Marquee New York closed for the summer before being reborn as a renovated nightlife space attracting a global clientele seeking music, dancing, and memorable moments after midnight.

Clubs that last for decades typically have multiple lives, evolving with the times. In this case, Marquee New York increased its use of technology, aiming to become a late-night oasis in a city that never sleeps, or at least one where late-night life continues.

“We’ve reimagined Marquee New York to deliver next-level experiences that reflect the future of nightlife,” Tao Group co-CEO Jason Strauss said. “From design to technology to service, every element has been thoughtfully considered to raise the bar once again.”

Designed with architect Jack Hotho, Marquee New York, Tao Group Hospitality says, “pays homage to the club’s storied past while embracing the future of nightlife.” Just as one swan doesn’t make a summer, a space doesn’t create a club’s complete atmosphere, but it can help.

The redesign includes a larger dance floor, immersive visual technology, an upgraded LED system, and lasers. Tao Group Hospitality says that dark oak textures and purple accents are designed to give the venue a “moody elegance that complements its elevated guest experience.”

VIP Nightlife describes it as a “colorful, multi-tiered dance club featuring high ceilings, LED screens and plenty of night owls… most extravagant events… [and] attracts celebrities, world-class DJs, and party-goers from around the globe.”

Marquee New York today is both new and legendary.

The 5,000-square-foot space, designed for visibility, offers what that site calls “an immersive party experience” with some assistance from lighting, an elevated DJ booth, video displays, lasers, a catwalk for dancers, flame throwers, and performance artists.

The club brings DJs from around the world, such as Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas and Dutch DJ Afrojack, as well as international DJ stars Fisher, Kölsch, Steve Aoki, and Zedd. Other DJs who have performed there include Diplo, Dim Mak, Alan Walker, Chris Lorenzo, and many more, bringing house beats and bass-driven sound to create a memorable club experience.

It is an after-hours experience, beginning late at night and blending midnight with morning. For those seeking late-night luxury, Marquee New York is a substantial addition to the list. It opens at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and stays open until 4 a.m.

Marquee New York merges technology with music and lighting, including spinning disco balls. As Tao Group Hospitality sees it, the new design is a fresh chapter, but part of a book that has been ongoing for decades.