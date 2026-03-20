Artist Talk With Nell Daniel
1 minute 03/20/2026
Allan Wexler, Artist Mark Timmins
Artist Kara Hoblin, Director Of Guest Culture At Sound View, Nell Daniel, The Uncommon Artist In Residence
Artist Miles Partington, Artist Darlene Charneco
Brent Timbol, Darlene Charneco
E.J. Camp, Caroline Grisanti
Emily Franchina
Gina Crawford
Kathleen Becker, Laura Weil
Marcia Sheldon, Dafydd Snowdon-Jones
Meghan Boody
Micaela Pollina, Sasha M. Garcia
Victoria Todis, Eleni Papakonstantinou
Nell Daniel presented an artist talk and studio tour at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport. Inspired by North Fork seaweed and coastal patterns, Daniel’s showcased her immersive textile-based work, inviting visitors to explore scale, material, and perception. The event offered a rare opportunity to engage with her internationally exhibited art in a hands-on, coastal setting.