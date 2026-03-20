Artist Talk With Nell Daniel

Allan Wexler, Artist Mark Timmins Erwin List Artist Kara Hoblin, Director Of Guest Culture At Sound View, Nell Daniel, The Uncommon Artist In Residence Erwin List Artist Miles Partington, Artist Darlene Charneco Erwin List Brent Timbol, Darlene Charneco Erwin List E.J. Camp, Caroline Grisanti Erwin List Emily Franchina Erwin List Gina Crawford Erwin List Kathleen Becker, Laura Weil Erwin List Marcia Sheldon, Dafydd Snowdon-Jones Erwin List Meghan Boody Erwin List Micaela Pollina, Sasha M. Garcia Erwin List Victoria Todis, Eleni Papakonstantinou Erwin List

Nell Daniel presented an artist talk and studio tour at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport. Inspired by North Fork seaweed and coastal patterns, Daniel’s showcased her immersive textile-based work, inviting visitors to explore scale, material, and perception. The event offered a rare opportunity to engage with her internationally exhibited art in a hands-on, coastal setting.