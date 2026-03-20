Event & Party Photos

Artist Talk With Nell Daniel

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1 minute 03/20/2026
Allan Wexler, Artist Mark Timmins

Allan Wexler, Artist Mark Timmins

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Artist Kara Hoblin, Director Of Guest Culture At Sound View, Nell Daniel, The Uncommon Artist In Residence

Artist Kara Hoblin, Director Of Guest Culture At Sound View, Nell Daniel, The Uncommon Artist In Residence

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Artist Miles Partington, Artist Darlene Charneco

Artist Miles Partington, Artist Darlene Charneco

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Brent Timbol, Darlene Charneco

Brent Timbol, Darlene Charneco

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E.J. Camp, Caroline Grisanti

E.J. Camp, Caroline Grisanti

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Emily Franchina

Emily Franchina

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Gina Crawford

Gina Crawford

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Kathleen Becker, Laura Weil

Kathleen Becker, Laura Weil

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Marcia Sheldon, Dafydd Snowdon-Jones

Marcia Sheldon, Dafydd Snowdon-Jones

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Meghan Boody

Meghan Boody

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Micaela Pollina, Sasha M. Garcia

Micaela Pollina, Sasha M. Garcia

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Victoria Todis, Eleni Papakonstantinou

Victoria Todis, Eleni Papakonstantinou

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Nell Daniel presented an artist talk and studio tour at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport. Inspired by North Fork seaweed and coastal patterns, Daniel’s showcased her immersive textile-based work, inviting visitors to explore scale, material, and perception. The event offered a rare opportunity to engage with her internationally exhibited art in a hands-on, coastal setting.

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