Event & Party Photos

Author Shares Long Island Long Island History

By
1 minute 03/31/2026
Ronnette Riley

Ronnette Riley

Alicia Doherty
Peter Zamiska

Peter Zamiska

Alicia Doherty
Nancy and Otis Pearsalle

Nancy and Otis Pearsalle

Alicia Doherty
Mark Shilen and Lorraine Bonaventura with Author Bill Bilyer

Mark Shilen and Lorraine Bonaventura with Author Bill Bilyer

Alicia Doherty
Marely Lieberman, Joseph Stolla

Marely Lieberman, Joseph Stolla

Alicia Doherty
John Barylski, Jill Thayer

John Barylski, Jill Thayer

Alicia Doherty
George Muhlfeld, Marilla Pearsalle, Carolyn and Jerry Ouderkirk

George Muhlfeld, Marilla Pearsalle, Carolyn and Jerry Ouderkirk

Alicia Doherty
Connor Flanagan, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director, with Kevin Hurley

Connor Flanagan, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director, with Kevin Hurley

Alicia Doherty
Cheryl Hurley, Carolyn Ouderkirk

Cheryl Hurley, Carolyn Ouderkirk

Alicia Doherty
Bruce Lieberman

Bruce Lieberman

Alicia Doherty
Author Bill Bilyer

Author Bill Bilyer

Alicia Doherty

Author and historian Bill Bleyer spoke at the Nathaniel Rogers House in Bridgehampton about the largest battle of the American Revolution. The talk focused on the British occupation of Long Island and how it impacted local residents. Guests learned why Long Island was the last place held by British forces during the war. The event gave the community a simple look back at an important part of local history.

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