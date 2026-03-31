Author Shares Long Island Long Island History

Ronnette Riley Alicia Doherty Peter Zamiska Alicia Doherty Nancy and Otis Pearsalle Alicia Doherty Mark Shilen and Lorraine Bonaventura with Author Bill Bilyer Alicia Doherty Marely Lieberman, Joseph Stolla Alicia Doherty John Barylski, Jill Thayer Alicia Doherty George Muhlfeld, Marilla Pearsalle, Carolyn and Jerry Ouderkirk Alicia Doherty Connor Flanagan, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director, with Kevin Hurley Alicia Doherty Cheryl Hurley, Carolyn Ouderkirk Alicia Doherty Bruce Lieberman Alicia Doherty Author Bill Bilyer Alicia Doherty

Author and historian Bill Bleyer spoke at the Nathaniel Rogers House in Bridgehampton about the largest battle of the American Revolution. The talk focused on the British occupation of Long Island and how it impacted local residents. Guests learned why Long Island was the last place held by British forces during the war. The event gave the community a simple look back at an important part of local history.