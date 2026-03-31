Author Shares Long Island Long Island History
1 minute 03/31/2026
Ronnette Riley
Peter Zamiska
Nancy and Otis Pearsalle
Mark Shilen and Lorraine Bonaventura with Author Bill Bilyer
Marely Lieberman, Joseph Stolla
John Barylski, Jill Thayer
George Muhlfeld, Marilla Pearsalle, Carolyn and Jerry Ouderkirk
Connor Flanagan, Bridgehampton Museum Executive Director, with Kevin Hurley
Cheryl Hurley, Carolyn Ouderkirk
Bruce Lieberman
Author Bill Bilyer
Author and historian Bill Bleyer spoke at the Nathaniel Rogers House in Bridgehampton about the largest battle of the American Revolution. The talk focused on the British occupation of Long Island and how it impacted local residents. Guests learned why Long Island was the last place held by British forces during the war. The event gave the community a simple look back at an important part of local history.