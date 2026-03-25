Bridgehampton Museum Opens Lieberman Exhibition

Steven Miller, Vija Celmins Julie Froehlich Steven and Sandy Perlbinder Julie Froehlich Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano Julie Froehlich Artist Bruce Lieberman Julie Froehlich David Joel, Frank Bourdez & Terry Winchell Julie Froehlich James Dawson & Roz Dimon Julie Froehlich Jamie Watson Julie Froehlich Jay Levine & James dePasquale Julie Froehlich Jimmy Mack & Carol Carlsen Julie Froehlich Johanna & Adam Kriegel and Nicole Tenore Julie Froehlich Kim Covell & Tim Motz Julie Froehlich Lauren Matzen Julie Froehlich Marilyn Lieberman, Vito DeVito & Wally Johnsen Julie Froehlich Michael Meehan & Liz Pulver Julie Froehlich Nico Cazone, Pat Rice, Sabastian Gonzalas, Brittney Svanbeg, Dou Julie Froehlich Olivia Sachtleben & Hank Openhiemer Julie Froehlich Quincy Egginton Julie Froehlich Scott November Julie Froehlich Songlee DeBarbieri & Don Perlis Julie Froehlich Susan Scripter, Kathleen McLaughlin, & Elaine McKay Julie Froehlich Vinny McGann & Susan Steinke Julie Froehlich

The Bridgehampton Museum presented Bruce Lieberman: Paintings at the historic Nathaniel Rogers House. The exhibition showcased the East End artist’s exploration of painted space, color, and gesture, blending spontaneity with deliberate composition. Lieberman’s work transforms ordinary subjects into meditations on perception and presence. Visitors experienced paintings that reflect his enduring commitment to the language of paint and his intimate connection to the landscapes on the East End.