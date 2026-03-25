Bridgehampton Museum Opens Lieberman Exhibition
1 minute 03/25/2026
Steven Miller, Vija Celmins
Steven and Sandy Perlbinder
Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano
Artist Bruce Lieberman
David Joel, Frank Bourdez & Terry Winchell
James Dawson & Roz Dimon
Jamie Watson
Jay Levine & James dePasquale
Jimmy Mack & Carol Carlsen
Johanna & Adam Kriegel and Nicole Tenore
Kim Covell & Tim Motz
Lauren Matzen
Marilyn Lieberman, Vito DeVito & Wally Johnsen
Michael Meehan & Liz Pulver
Nico Cazone, Pat Rice, Sabastian Gonzalas, Brittney Svanbeg, Dou
Olivia Sachtleben & Hank Openhiemer
Quincy Egginton
Scott November
Songlee DeBarbieri & Don Perlis
Susan Scripter, Kathleen McLaughlin, & Elaine McKay
Vinny McGann & Susan Steinke
The Bridgehampton Museum presented Bruce Lieberman: Paintings at the historic Nathaniel Rogers House. The exhibition showcased the East End artist’s exploration of painted space, color, and gesture, blending spontaneity with deliberate composition. Lieberman’s work transforms ordinary subjects into meditations on perception and presence. Visitors experienced paintings that reflect his enduring commitment to the language of paint and his intimate connection to the landscapes on the East End.