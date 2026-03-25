Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton Museum Opens Lieberman Exhibition

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1 minute 03/25/2026
Steven Miller, Vija Celmins

Steven Miller, Vija Celmins

Julie Froehlich
Steven and Sandy Perlbinder

Steven and Sandy Perlbinder

Julie Froehlich
Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano

Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano

Julie Froehlich
Artist Bruce Lieberman

Artist Bruce Lieberman

Julie Froehlich
David Joel, Frank Bourdez & Terry Winchell

David Joel, Frank Bourdez & Terry Winchell

Julie Froehlich
James Dawson & Roz Dimon

James Dawson & Roz Dimon

Julie Froehlich
Jamie Watson

Jamie Watson

Julie Froehlich
Jay Levine & James dePasquale

Jay Levine & James dePasquale

Julie Froehlich
Jimmy Mack & Carol Carlsen

Jimmy Mack & Carol Carlsen

Julie Froehlich
Johanna & Adam Kriegel and Nicole Tenore

Johanna & Adam Kriegel and Nicole Tenore

Julie Froehlich
Kim Covell & Tim Motz

Kim Covell & Tim Motz

Julie Froehlich
Lauren Matzen

Lauren Matzen

Julie Froehlich
Marilyn Lieberman, Vito DeVito & Wally Johnsen

Marilyn Lieberman, Vito DeVito & Wally Johnsen

Julie Froehlich
Michael Meehan & Liz Pulver

Michael Meehan & Liz Pulver

Julie Froehlich
Nico Cazone, Pat Rice, Sabastian Gonzalas, Brittney Svanbeg, Dou

Nico Cazone, Pat Rice, Sabastian Gonzalas, Brittney Svanbeg, Dou

Julie Froehlich
Olivia Sachtleben & Hank Openhiemer

Olivia Sachtleben & Hank Openhiemer

Julie Froehlich
Quincy Egginton

Quincy Egginton

Julie Froehlich
Scott November

Scott November

Julie Froehlich
Songlee DeBarbieri & Don Perlis

Songlee DeBarbieri & Don Perlis

Julie Froehlich
Susan Scripter, Kathleen McLaughlin, & Elaine McKay

Susan Scripter, Kathleen McLaughlin, & Elaine McKay

Julie Froehlich
Vinny McGann & Susan Steinke

Vinny McGann & Susan Steinke

Julie Froehlich

The Bridgehampton Museum presented Bruce Lieberman: Paintings at the historic Nathaniel Rogers House. The exhibition showcased the East End artist’s exploration of painted space, color, and gesture, blending spontaneity with deliberate composition. Lieberman’s work transforms ordinary subjects into meditations on perception and presence. Visitors experienced paintings that reflect his enduring commitment to the language of paint and his intimate connection to the landscapes on the East End.

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