A solo exhibition by New York-based artist Christopher Ghiraldi will open April 3 at Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck.

The exhibition, which runs through April, will feature multiple original works and reflects what Ghiraldi described as a “shift in artistic direction” over the past year.

“This exhibition marks the start of a new chapter in my work,” he said. “I’ve spent the past year exploring new ideas and pushing my process further, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see those pieces come together in a gallery setting.”

Ghiraldi, a graduate of SUNY Purchase College, is known for drawings and paintings that combine elements of surrealism with an emphasis on color and composition. His work has been collected privately and by organizations including Pantone, and he has spent years teaching art and leading workshops in New York.

Originally from Long Island, Ghiraldi said his return to the area played a role in the exhibition.

“I learned so much about myself from my time living in New York City but have always had a deep love for Long Island,” he said. “After college at SUNY Purchase I traveled a lot but eventually headed back to the island for a high-end job as an art handler.”

The work on display reflects a period of growth and experimentation, according to the artist, who said he focused on refining both technique and subject matter.

“This past year has truly been a year of growth,” he said. “I really wanted to meditate around the concept of how a color relationship can carve a painting from the inside out. I wanted each brushstroke to be of importance yet not overthought.”

He added that his recent work moves away from fully abstract compositions toward imagery that creates a stronger visual impact.

The exhibition centers on landscapes, particularly skies and clouds, which Ghiraldi said allow him to explore composition and perspective.

“I love painting the sky and clouds,” he said. “I’m exploiting the fundamentals of art, trying to lead the viewer’s eye through a series of decisions … thoughts provoked of color, shape and twisted perspective.”

Ghiraldi also cited his experience as an instructor as a key influence on his evolving style. He founded the Shoreham Arts Group, a local art school, and teaches multiple classes each week.

“Without my students I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said. “Perpetually painting weekly with them has become the crux of the change in my art.”

The opening reception is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. on April 3. The exhibition will remain on view throughout the month.

“I’m flattered that Love Lane Kitchen will be displaying my work throughout the month of April,” Ghiraldi said. “My hopes are that people feel impacted by the work in some way, whether it be the color, composition, subject or the vibe of the painting.”