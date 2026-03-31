In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Christine Merser

Episode 270: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks to Christine Merser, a writer. Her debut novel, Flight of the Starling, kicks off a trilogy about the hidden complexities of wealthy women’s lives, while her nonfiction Circles of Collaboration explores women’s leadership and influence.

The publisher explains: In this powerful trilogy, three women navigate impossible choices in their quest for justice, freedom, and personal potential. From Justine’s courageous mission to save a billionaire friend’s trafficked daughter, to Caroline’s fight to liberate others from the same fate she is still facing, to Ava’s ultimate reckoning with her past. These stories weave together a tale of resilience, hope and the unbreakable human spirit.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast