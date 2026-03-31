Dan Rattiner Talks with Christine Merser, Writer 'Flight of the Starling'
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Christine Merser
Episode 270: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks to Christine Merser, a writer. Her debut novel, Flight of the Starling, kicks off a trilogy about the hidden complexities of wealthy women’s lives, while her nonfiction Circles of Collaboration explores women’s leadership and influence.
The publisher explains: In this powerful trilogy, three women navigate impossible choices in their quest for justice, freedom, and personal potential. From Justine’s courageous mission to save a billionaire friend’s trafficked daughter, to Caroline’s fight to liberate others from the same fate she is still facing, to Ava’s ultimate reckoning with her past. These stories weave together a tale of resilience, hope and the unbreakable human spirit.