Hidden Light: Inside Southampton’s Most Unusual Repair Shop

Tucked quietly inside an unassuming office building in Southampton, there’s a place that feels less like a business and more like a discovery. You won’t find big signage or flashy displays—just a door, a name, and inside, a world of light brought back to life.

This is the workshop of Jeffrey Vetrano, owner of East End Lamp Repair, a craftsman with over 20 years of experience in the specialized and increasingly rare trade of lamp and lighting repair.

Before opening his own shop, Vetrano spent years honing his craft at Suffolk Designer Lighting, where he developed a deep understanding of both the technical and aesthetic sides of lighting—from antique restoration to modern design. Today, that experience shows in every piece that crosses his workbench.

“I get everything,” Vetrano says. “Mid-century lamps, antiques, high-end fixtures, brand-new pieces that need adapting, and sometimes things that are completely broken down and need to be rebuilt from scratch.”

Jeffrey, along with his skilled employee James and his number one apprentice, Jodi, works daily on art pieces, basket cases, and a steady stream of new arrivals—each one presenting its own unique challenge.

Beyond repair work, Vetrano is also an artist, creating original lighting pieces from found objects and natural driftwood. His work transforms salvaged materials into functional art, blending coastal textures with industrial elements—each piece one-of-a-kind and rooted in the character of the East End.

“We totally redid a midcentury ‘tree branch’ chandelier that was totally destroyed due to improper packing,” Vetrano said. “Took three months to redo.”

Step inside, and it’s easy to see why customers struggle to describe the place in ordinary terms. Some compare it to stepping into Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium—a space filled with curious objects, parts, and possibilities. Others call it a “speakeasy repair shop,” hidden in plain sight, where only those in the know find their way in.

On any given day, Vetrano might be carefully rewiring a vintage mid-century lamp, restoring a delicate antique fixture, or engineering a custom solution for a one-of-a-kind piece. His work blends old-world craftsmanship with practical problem-solving—something that’s becoming harder to find.

“I like figuring things out,” he says. “A lot of what I do isn’t just repair—it’s adaptation, reconstruction. You’re taking something that doesn’t work anymore and giving it a second life.”

That mindset has earned him a loyal following across the East End. Designers, homeowners, collectors, and longtime locals all make their way to his shop, often through word-of-mouth. Many arrive with pieces they thought were beyond saving—and leave with something fully functional, and often better than before.

In an area known for high-end homes and carefully curated interiors, Vetrano’s work fills a unique niche. He doesn’t just fix lamps — he preserves stories, restores character, and creates new ones through his original work.

And while the shop may be tucked away, its reputation is anything but hidden.

East End Lamp Repair continues to quietly illuminate Southampton, one fixture at a time.

“We can design or reimagine clients lighting,” Vetrano said. “We are a rare breed not many people due what we do.”

For more information, visit eastendlamprepair.com or call 631-693-1329.

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