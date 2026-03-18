Daniel Abramov and Fay Berig strolled through Central Park on Valentine’s Day before walking down a narrow path to the gazebo at Wagner Cove for a photo shoot. But in addition to taking photos on a beautiful day in the park, Abramov proposed.

The proposal, however, depended more on nature to create the mood. He proposed in a picturesque park setting, surrounded by rose petals and LED candles.

“She just turned around, and when she turned back around after having taken a picture, I was standing on one knee, and I proposed,” Abramov, studying biochemistry at Penn State, said. “She said, ‘Yes.’”

The once private marriage proposal has turned into a production.

Abramov planned it all with the help of a company that applied for a permit, so they had the place reserved along with petals, candles, Champagne, and cake.

He proposed in a perfect place, with warm weather, on Valentine’s Day, in a memorable moment.

Permits and planning

Although proposals have traditionally been private rituals, they are increasingly becoming larger productions. Abramov said it was all “intricately planned in advance for several weeks.”

“Proposals are a major focus,” Annie Seddington, president of PikNYC, which organizes picnics and sets the scene for proposals, said of Valentine’s Day. “The holiday has been one of our busiest days over the past five years.”

The first thing is picking the place. Wagner Cove and Oak Bridge are two Central Park locations that have become popular for proposals, becoming so during the pandemic and since.

A caterer known as Fatima, meanwhile, helped finalize the details of Abramov’s proposal, purchasing a permit and otherwise setting the scene.

“I think the weather was perfect,” said Mariam Sukiasyan, who helped set up the location with rose petals, LED candles, champagne, and cake. “I think everybody was in a good mood, which was very supportive.”

Companies are now helping to create romantic settings for wedding proposals in Central Park and beyond. Posh Picnics NYC, for example, offers various packages, including their “Posh Proposal” designed for this.

Seddington mentioned that, besides Wagner Cove, popular spots in Central Park for proposals include Cherry Hill, Cop Cot, Gapstow Bridge, Bethesda Terrace, and Bow Bridge, often called “Lover’s Bridge.”

Seddington said they also offer rooftop proposals ranging from “understated setups” to “private buyouts,” costing $200 and up, with the 620 Loft & Garden, where she noted rentals can start at $30,000.

They sometimes provide musicians (guitarists, violinists, harpists), fresh flowers, rose petals, heart arches, neon signs, pillar candles and candelabras, and large hand-tied bouquets.

“Some clients want a quiet, intimate moment, while others plan a proposal followed by a larger celebration with family and friends,” Seddington added, noting that sometimes loved ones watch proposals from a distance.

Girlfriend proposals are also catching on, as they are formalized beyond simply asking and answering a question.

While Valentine’s Day may be a time some people use for flowers, chocolates, and cards, Berig thinks it was the perfect day to make and accept a proposal outdoors.

“I mean, it’s a holiday about love and Daniel, and I have a lot of love for each other,” she said. “It’s just a very special day.”