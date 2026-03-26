One Art Space Debuts Woman's History Exhibition

One Art Space Celebrated International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with its 10th Anniversary Exhibition, a powerful showcase honoring the transformative force of women artists. Led by two women gallerists and co-owners, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh & Mei Fung, the gallery is a space for women, by women providing a bold platform for artists breaking barriers and redefining the future of art.

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, this dynamic showcase, curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh unites visionary women across painting, photography, sculpture, and digital media. Their work disrupts narratives, reclaims space, and ignites cultural impact.

The gallery debuted “IWD 2026,” created in recognition of International Women’s Day, followed by “She Is 2026,” a second exhibition that continued the month’s celebration with a select group featured artists and a dedicated opening reception.

“IWD 2026” opened with a reception on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, inviting guests to meet the artists and experience the exhibition in a lively setting. The presentation features Cleopatra Browne, Friday Jones, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jules Schaffer, Kaori Yasumoto, Kikyo, Kumi Hirose, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monica Holder, Monisa Parekh, Motoko Otsuki, SunHe Hong, Suyapa Quinn, Tatiana Grace, and Tanja Momcilovic.

The celebration continued the following weekend with “She Is 2026,” which opened with a reception on Saturday, March 14th, 2026. The exhibition features Amdrita, Angelina Salgado, Ashley Medici, Brielle Bonetti, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jennifer Davis, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monisa Parekh, NancyLee Cidoni, Rosa Guadalupe, Sandra H. Andersen, SunHe Hong, Tatiana Grace, Madhu Powar Garg and Toby Rabiner.

Both receptions were designed to welcome collectors, culture seekers and supporters of women artists for an energizing month in the heart of downtown Manhattan.