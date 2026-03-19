Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Supports Cancer Alliance

By
1 minute 03/19/2026
2026 Dance the Night Away

2026 Dance the Night Away

Capehart
Barbara and Al Marulli

Barbara and Al Marulli

Capehart
Beth and Fred Lane

Beth and Fred Lane

Capehart
Bill Porter and Honorary Chair Lois Pope

Bill Porter and Honorary Chair Lois Pope

Capehart
David Sarama and Dan Drennen

David Sarama and Dan Drennen

Capehart
Diane and Peter Avonda

Diane and Peter Avonda

Capehart
Gala Chairs, Melissa Butterworth, and Marina Galli

Gala Chairs, Melissa Butterworth, and Marina Galli

Capehart
Gary Boxer and Cindy Karen

Gary Boxer and Cindy Karen

Capehart
Grand Honorary Chairs, Barbara and Al Marulli

Grand Honorary Chairs, Barbara and Al Marulli

Capehart
Honoree Rosalyn and Jonathan Yellen

Honoree Rosalyn and Jonathan Yellen

Capehart
Joe Pacetti and Sheila Buchbinder

Joe Pacetti and Sheila Buchbinder

Capehart
Judges Allison Stockel, Suebleel Robbins, Susan, Lucci, Miss America

Judges Allison Stockel, Suebleel Robbins, Susan, Lucci, Miss America

Capehart
Lisa and John Bagocious

Lisa and John Bagocious

Capehart
Mark and Barbara Zand

Mark and Barbara Zand

Capehart
Michael and Evelyn Treacy

Michael and Evelyn Treacy

Capehart
Miss America and Susan Lucci

Miss America and Susan Lucci

Capehart
Robin, Fleming and Laura Drasner

Robin, Fleming and Laura Drasner

Capehart
Stanton Collemer and Derek Hough

Stanton Collemer and Derek Hough

Capehart

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope hosted its 6th Annual Dance the Night Away Gala at The Breakers Palm Beach, raising $1.4 million for local families facing cancer. The evening featured ballroom dance performances, judged by Susan Lucci and Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. Gala Chairs Melissa Butterworth and Marina Galli, with Grand Honorary Chairs Barbara and Al Marulli, led the event, honoring Rosalyn Yellin with the Lois Pope People’s Choice Award and Liz Rohaidy as Top Dancer. Funds raised support CAHH’s programs assisting cancer patients and their families in Palm Beach County.

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