Palm Beach Supports Cancer Alliance

2026 Dance the Night Away Capehart Barbara and Al Marulli Capehart Beth and Fred Lane Capehart Bill Porter and Honorary Chair Lois Pope Capehart David Sarama and Dan Drennen Capehart Diane and Peter Avonda Capehart Gala Chairs, Melissa Butterworth, and Marina Galli Capehart Gary Boxer and Cindy Karen Capehart Grand Honorary Chairs, Barbara and Al Marulli Capehart Honoree Rosalyn and Jonathan Yellen Capehart Joe Pacetti and Sheila Buchbinder Capehart Judges Allison Stockel, Suebleel Robbins, Susan, Lucci, Miss America Capehart Lisa and John Bagocious Capehart Mark and Barbara Zand Capehart Michael and Evelyn Treacy Capehart Miss America and Susan Lucci Capehart Robin, Fleming and Laura Drasner Capehart Stanton Collemer and Derek Hough Capehart

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope hosted its 6th Annual Dance the Night Away Gala at The Breakers Palm Beach, raising $1.4 million for local families facing cancer. The evening featured ballroom dance performances, judged by Susan Lucci and Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. Gala Chairs Melissa Butterworth and Marina Galli, with Grand Honorary Chairs Barbara and Al Marulli, led the event, honoring Rosalyn Yellin with the Lois Pope People’s Choice Award and Liz Rohaidy as Top Dancer. Funds raised support CAHH’s programs assisting cancer patients and their families in Palm Beach County.