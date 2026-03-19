Palm Beach Supports Cancer Alliance
1 minute 03/19/2026
2026 Dance the Night Away
Barbara and Al Marulli
Beth and Fred Lane
Bill Porter and Honorary Chair Lois Pope
David Sarama and Dan Drennen
Diane and Peter Avonda
Gala Chairs, Melissa Butterworth, and Marina Galli
Gary Boxer and Cindy Karen
Grand Honorary Chairs, Barbara and Al Marulli
Honoree Rosalyn and Jonathan Yellen
Joe Pacetti and Sheila Buchbinder
Judges Allison Stockel, Suebleel Robbins, Susan, Lucci, Miss America
Lisa and John Bagocious
Mark and Barbara Zand
Michael and Evelyn Treacy
Miss America and Susan Lucci
Robin, Fleming and Laura Drasner
Stanton Collemer and Derek Hough
The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope hosted its 6th Annual Dance the Night Away Gala at The Breakers Palm Beach, raising $1.4 million for local families facing cancer. The evening featured ballroom dance performances, judged by Susan Lucci and Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan. Gala Chairs Melissa Butterworth and Marina Galli, with Grand Honorary Chairs Barbara and Al Marulli, led the event, honoring Rosalyn Yellin with the Lois Pope People’s Choice Award and Liz Rohaidy as Top Dancer. Funds raised support CAHH’s programs assisting cancer patients and their families in Palm Beach County.