Water Mill

Parrish Opens Ellsworth Kelly Exhibition

By
1 minute 03/25/2026
Anne Pollack, Don Myer, Sandi Mendelson

Anne Pollack, Don Myer, Sandi Mendelson

Lisa Tamburini
Chapin Carson, Tracey Thatcher

Chapin Carson, Tracey Thatcher

Lisa Tamburini
Corinne Erni, Jason Rosenfeld, Scout Hutchinson, Kaitlin Halloran

Corinne Erni, Jason Rosenfeld, Scout Hutchinson, Kaitlin Halloran

Lisa Tamburini
Enoc Perez, Bob Colacello

Enoc Perez, Bob Colacello

Lisa Tamburini
Fred Siegel, Scout Hutchinson, Glen Fuhrman

Fred Siegel, Scout Hutchinson, Glen Fuhrman

Lisa Tamburini
Hilary Helfand, Howard and Ann Chwatsky

Hilary Helfand, Howard and Ann Chwatsky

Lisa Tamburini
Ian Berry, Jack Shear, Corinne Erni, Scout Hutchinson, Jon Rider, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Executive Director of The Parrish

Ian Berry, Jack Shear, Corinne Erni, Scout Hutchinson, Jon Rider, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Executive Director of The Parrish

Lisa Tamburini
Jack Shear with The Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Glen Fuhrman with The Flag Art Foundation

Jack Shear with The Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Glen Fuhrman with The Flag Art Foundation

Lisa Tamburini
Kim Heirston, Jack Shear, Sheri Pasquarella

Kim Heirston, Jack Shear, Sheri Pasquarella

Lisa Tamburini
Marina Yelagina, Tatyana Okshteyn

Marina Yelagina, Tatyana Okshteyn

Lisa Tamburini
Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Jonathan Rider, Sheri Pasquarella

Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Jonathan Rider, Sheri Pasquarella

Lisa Tamburini
Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano

Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano

Lisa Tamburini
Steven and Sandy Perlbinder

Steven and Sandy Perlbinder

Lisa Tamburini
Steven Miller, Vija Celmins

Steven Miller, Vija Celmins

Lisa Tamburini

The opening of Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill marked a conversation in the Lichtenstein Theater. Speakers included Jack Shear, president of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation, and Glenn Fuhrman, founder of The FLAG Art Foundation. The exhibition highlights works spanning the artist’s career, including paintings, drawings, photographs, and sculptures. The artwork reflects minimalist exploration of shape, color, and light, Several pieces connect to his time on the East End.

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