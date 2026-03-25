Parrish Opens Ellsworth Kelly Exhibition
1 minute 03/25/2026
Anne Pollack, Don Myer, Sandi Mendelson
Chapin Carson, Tracey Thatcher
Corinne Erni, Jason Rosenfeld, Scout Hutchinson, Kaitlin Halloran
Enoc Perez, Bob Colacello
Fred Siegel, Scout Hutchinson, Glen Fuhrman
Hilary Helfand, Howard and Ann Chwatsky
Ian Berry, Jack Shear, Corinne Erni, Scout Hutchinson, Jon Rider, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Executive Director of The Parrish
Jack Shear with The Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Glen Fuhrman with The Flag Art Foundation
Kim Heirston, Jack Shear, Sheri Pasquarella
Marina Yelagina, Tatyana Okshteyn
Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Jonathan Rider, Sheri Pasquarella
Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano
Steven and Sandy Perlbinder
Steven Miller, Vija Celmins
The opening of Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill marked a conversation in the Lichtenstein Theater. Speakers included Jack Shear, president of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation, and Glenn Fuhrman, founder of The FLAG Art Foundation. The exhibition highlights works spanning the artist’s career, including paintings, drawings, photographs, and sculptures. The artwork reflects minimalist exploration of shape, color, and light, Several pieces connect to his time on the East End.