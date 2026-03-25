Parrish Opens Ellsworth Kelly Exhibition

Anne Pollack, Don Myer, Sandi Mendelson Lisa Tamburini Chapin Carson, Tracey Thatcher Lisa Tamburini Corinne Erni, Jason Rosenfeld, Scout Hutchinson, Kaitlin Halloran Lisa Tamburini Enoc Perez, Bob Colacello Lisa Tamburini Fred Siegel, Scout Hutchinson, Glen Fuhrman Lisa Tamburini Hilary Helfand, Howard and Ann Chwatsky Lisa Tamburini Ian Berry, Jack Shear, Corinne Erni, Scout Hutchinson, Jon Rider, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Executive Director of The Parrish Lisa Tamburini Jack Shear with The Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Glen Fuhrman with The Flag Art Foundation Lisa Tamburini Kim Heirston, Jack Shear, Sheri Pasquarella Lisa Tamburini Marina Yelagina, Tatyana Okshteyn Lisa Tamburini Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Jonathan Rider, Sheri Pasquarella Lisa Tamburini Patrick Guadagno, Seth Webster, Sharon Discorfano Lisa Tamburini Steven and Sandy Perlbinder Lisa Tamburini Steven Miller, Vija Celmins Lisa Tamburini

The opening of Ellsworth Kelly: Eight Decades at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill marked a conversation in the Lichtenstein Theater. Speakers included Jack Shear, president of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation, and Glenn Fuhrman, founder of The FLAG Art Foundation. The exhibition highlights works spanning the artist’s career, including paintings, drawings, photographs, and sculptures. The artwork reflects minimalist exploration of shape, color, and light, Several pieces connect to his time on the East End.