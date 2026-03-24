Recipe: Make Delicious Chocolate Vegan Cake

It is finally starting to feel like spring out here in the Hamptons. The days are getting a little longer, the sun feels warmer, and it really feels like the dark winter days are behind us – fingers crossed.

For those of us in the food and events world, this is when things start to move again. Summer calendars begin filling up, clients start calling about dinner parties and celebrations. People are already thinking about summer gatherings around the U.S. Open! It might seem early, but this is when the planning really begins.

I’m just back from spending some time in Austin, Texas volunteering with Greater Good Charities at a free spay and neuter clinic that serves the local community. While the veterinary teams worked caring for pets, my job was a little different — keeping the volunteers fed with comforting food. It was inspiring to see people come together to help others, and it was a reminder that food has a way of supporting community and bringing people together.

Back home, bringing people together is what’s on my mind. This time before the summer rush is one of my favorite times to host. Gathering a few friends around the kitchen, opening a bottle of wine, and cooking tasty food is exactly what I want to do before I disappear into my busy season for work.

And of course, no gathering is complete without dessert.

One recipe I return to again and again is a rich chocolate cake that always surprises people when they hear that it’s completely vegan. No butter, no milk — no one ever knows. It’s chocolatey, moist, and goes beautifully with whipped cream, fresh berries, or a scoop of ice cream.

It’s the kind of dessert that works for everything from a casual spring dinner to a big summer party. The entertaining season is just around the corner — it’s never too early to start planning what to serve.

Ingredients

1 cup soy or almond milk, unsweetened

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups all purpose flour

1¾ cups sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

3 vegan eggs

½ cup canola oil

2/3 cup applesauce, unsweetened

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup hot instant coffee

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease a sheet pan.

Mix milk and vinegar and set aside to curdle.

In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add oil, applesauce, vanilla and milk/vinegar mixture. Mix on medium speed with hand mixer until well combined.

Pour in the hot coffee and mix. Batter will look runny.

Transfer batter into sheet pan. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving with topping of your choice.

***

Colleen McGrath is owner, caterer, and private chef for Cuisine by Colleen, located at 30 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. Visit cuisinebycolleen.com for more information.