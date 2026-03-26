Shalva Marks 36th Anniversary Gala

Community Service Honoree, Joe Sprung, Michele Mirman Jenna Bascom Photography David Zwillinger, President of the Board of American Friends of Shalva_ Jenna Bascom Photography Eli Sharabi receiving The Spirit Of Hope Award with (left) CEO of UJA Eric Goldstein, Linda Mirels, Kalman Samuels, Executive Vice President Mark Medin, UJA CEO & Deputy Director Itamar Shevach Jenna Bascom Photography Eli Sharabi Jenna Bascom Photography Jamie,Ben and Yoni Leifer Jenna Bascom Photography Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva Jenna Bascom Photography Kalman Samuels, Josh Goldstein, American Friends of Shalva Young Leadership Division Board President Jenna Bascom Photography

Shalva held its 36th Anniversary Gala at Gotham Hall, raising funds for programs supporting individuals with disabilities and their families in Israel. The evening included a gala dinner and a young leadership after-party. Honorees included Michele Mirman and Joe Sprung, Jaime and Yoni Leifer for their community support, and Eli Sharabi, who received the Spirit of Hope Award for his resilience and advocacy. A $1.3 million pledge from UJA-Federation of New York was also announced to help build the Shalva National Center, Sharabi Family Center in Ashkelon.