Dan's NYC

Shalva Marks 36th Anniversary Gala

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1 minute 03/26/2026
Community Service Honoree, Joe Sprung, Michele Mirman

Community Service Honoree, Joe Sprung, Michele Mirman

Jenna Bascom Photography
David Zwillinger, President of the Board of American Friends of Shalva_

David Zwillinger, President of the Board of American Friends of Shalva_

Jenna Bascom Photography
Eli Sharabi receiving The Spirit Of Hope Award with (left) CEO of UJA Eric Goldstein, Linda Mirels, Kalman Samuels, Executive Vice President Mark Medin, UJA CEO & Deputy Director Itamar Shevach

Eli Sharabi receiving The Spirit Of Hope Award with (left) CEO of UJA Eric Goldstein, Linda Mirels, Kalman Samuels, Executive Vice President Mark Medin, UJA CEO & Deputy Director Itamar Shevach

Jenna Bascom Photography
Eli Sharabi

Eli Sharabi

Jenna Bascom Photography
Jamie,Ben and Yoni Leifer

Jamie,Ben and Yoni Leifer

Jenna Bascom Photography
Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva

Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva

Jenna Bascom Photography
Kalman Samuels, Josh Goldstein, American Friends of Shalva Young Leadership Division Board President

Kalman Samuels, Josh Goldstein, American Friends of Shalva Young Leadership Division Board President

Jenna Bascom Photography

Shalva held its 36th Anniversary Gala at Gotham Hall, raising funds for programs supporting individuals with disabilities and their families in Israel. The evening included a gala dinner and a young leadership after-party. Honorees included Michele Mirman and Joe Sprung, Jaime and Yoni Leifer for their community support, and Eli Sharabi, who received the Spirit of Hope Award for his resilience and advocacy. A $1.3 million pledge from UJA-Federation of New York was also announced to help build the Shalva National Center, Sharabi Family Center in Ashkelon.

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