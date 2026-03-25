St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to WHB

Mayor of West Hampton Dunes Irwin R. Krasnow Rick Seigleman 2025 Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick Day Parade Grand Marshalls Rick Seigleman Anthony Bonner, Jim Hulme, Lynne Jones, Mike Digger Koziaz, Aram Terchunian, Donna Conti, Sheryl Heather, Tom Otis, Steve Frano Rick Seigleman Bri & Hunter Phillips Rick Seigleman Elizabeth Cantwell, Emmet Boone , Six Corners Wines & Liquors Rick Seigleman Grand Marshall Allyson Barone Scerri Rick Seigleman John and Kerri Poulmentis Rick Seigleman John Foster and The Dodd Family Rick Seigleman New Beginning's Community Center float Rick Seigleman CEO of Shock Ice Cream, Elyse Richman Rick Seigleman Stev Frano, Judge Robert Kelly, Quogue Mayor Bob Treuhold Rick Seigleman Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine Rick Seigleman Westhampton Beach Fire Department Rick Seigleman Westhampton Beach Junior Fire Department Rick Seigleman Westhampton Beach Knights of Columbus Rick Seigleman Westhampton Historical Society Rick Seigleman

The 58th Annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched down Main Street bringing the community together for one of the East End’s most beloved traditions. Led by 2026 Grand Marshal Allyson Barone Scerri, the parade featured local organizations, service groups, fire departments, and festive floats celebrating Irish heritage and community spirit.