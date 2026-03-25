St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to WHB
1 minute 03/25/2026
Mayor of West Hampton Dunes Irwin R. Krasnow
2025 Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick Day Parade Grand Marshalls
Anthony Bonner, Jim Hulme, Lynne Jones, Mike Digger Koziaz, Aram Terchunian, Donna Conti, Sheryl Heather, Tom Otis, Steve Frano
Bri & Hunter Phillips
Elizabeth Cantwell, Emmet Boone , Six Corners Wines & Liquors
Grand Marshall Allyson Barone Scerri
John and Kerri Poulmentis
John Foster and The Dodd Family
New Beginning's Community Center float
CEO of Shock Ice Cream, Elyse Richman
Stev Frano, Judge Robert Kelly, Quogue Mayor Bob Treuhold
Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine
Westhampton Beach Fire Department
Westhampton Beach Junior Fire Department
Westhampton Beach Knights of Columbus
Westhampton Historical Society
The 58th Annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched down Main Street bringing the community together for one of the East End’s most beloved traditions. Led by 2026 Grand Marshal Allyson Barone Scerri, the parade featured local organizations, service groups, fire departments, and festive floats celebrating Irish heritage and community spirit.