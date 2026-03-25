Westhampton Beach

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to WHB

By
1 minute 03/25/2026
Mayor of West Hampton Dunes Irwin R. Krasnow

Mayor of West Hampton Dunes Irwin R. Krasnow

Rick Seigleman
2025 Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick Day Parade Grand Marshalls

2025 Westhampton Beach Saint Patrick Day Parade Grand Marshalls

Rick Seigleman
Anthony Bonner, Jim Hulme, Lynne Jones, Mike Digger Koziaz, Aram Terchunian, Donna Conti, Sheryl Heather, Tom Otis, Steve Frano

Anthony Bonner, Jim Hulme, Lynne Jones, Mike Digger Koziaz, Aram Terchunian, Donna Conti, Sheryl Heather, Tom Otis, Steve Frano

Rick Seigleman
Bri & Hunter Phillips

Bri & Hunter Phillips

Rick Seigleman
Elizabeth Cantwell, Emmet Boone , Six Corners Wines & Liquors

Elizabeth Cantwell, Emmet Boone , Six Corners Wines & Liquors

Rick Seigleman
Grand Marshall Allyson Barone Scerri

Grand Marshall Allyson Barone Scerri

Rick Seigleman
John and Kerri Poulmentis

John and Kerri Poulmentis

Rick Seigleman
John Foster and The Dodd Family

John Foster and The Dodd Family

Rick Seigleman
New Beginning's Community Center float

New Beginning's Community Center float

Rick Seigleman
CEO of Shock Ice Cream, Elyse Richman

CEO of Shock Ice Cream, Elyse Richman

Rick Seigleman
Stev Frano, Judge Robert Kelly, Quogue Mayor Bob Treuhold

Stev Frano, Judge Robert Kelly, Quogue Mayor Bob Treuhold

Rick Seigleman
Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine

Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Fire Department

Westhampton Beach Fire Department

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Junior Fire Department

Westhampton Beach Junior Fire Department

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Knights of Columbus

Westhampton Beach Knights of Columbus

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Historical Society

Westhampton Historical Society

Rick Seigleman

The 58th Annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched down Main Street bringing the community together for one of the East End’s most beloved traditions. Led by 2026 Grand Marshal Allyson Barone Scerri, the parade featured local organizations, service groups, fire departments, and festive floats celebrating Irish heritage and community spirit. 

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