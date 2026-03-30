Podcasts

Dan Rattiner Talks with Steve Long, Executive Director of the East Hampton Historical Society

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1 minute 03/30/2026

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Steve Long

Episode 268: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks to Steve Long, who has served as executive director of the East Hampton Historical Society since 2021. A former leader at the Children’s Museum of the East End and the Tenement Museum, he is focused on expanding community access to local history.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

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