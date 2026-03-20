Sweet Dreams Top Chef Competition

Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz, Nancy Beauregard Rick Seigleman Anerson Lazaano, Olvia Santiago, Emily Ryan, Sean Fontaine- Suffolk Count Cc Baking Program Rick Seigleman Bake Me Healthy - Kimberle Lau Rick Seigleman Best Centerpiece - PBMC Kitchen Rick Seigleman Chef Michael Fallon Rick Seigleman Dr. Gerome Bell, Jerome Foster Lewis Rick Seigleman Eliza, Ken & Maddy Mayer Rick Seigleman Embassy Sheffy, Brenda Marcano, Benfante, Jill Donelly, Bob Scanlon, Julie Gonzalez Rick Seigleman Jeff Zilberstein MD, Laurent Logan Rick Seigleman Keith & Gina Witt, Steve & Stacy Kablan Rick Seigleman Nicole Santos VP Peconic Bay Foundations & External Affairs, Brenda Marcano, Chair of Pediatrics PBMC Rick Seigleman North Fork Chocolate - Steven Amaral, Alanah Visser Rick Seigleman Northwell Health’s Executive Chef, Chris Singlemann with the winners of Healthiest Dessert, Anthony Todaro and Roland Ladonza of RC Foods & Serious Beezness Rick Seigleman PBMC 75 Years Honey Rick Seigleman PBMC Executive Director, Amy Loeb Rick Seigleman People's Choice - Bonnie Cakes Rick Seigleman RC Fine Foods - Anthony Todaro, Roland Ladonza Rick Seigleman Riverhead Councilman Ken Rothwell, Steve Ouzounian, Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz Rick Seigleman Rolling Pin Bakery- David Dombroff, Edward Sun - Associate Medical Dr. Peconic Bay Medical Center Rick Seigleman Ryan & Anne Marie Folken Rick Seigleman Sarika Hira, Labiba Bhuiyan, Sarah Markland, Orseola Arapi, Marcela Trocha, Emily Mozdzer, Meenakshi Nori Rick Seigleman Rick Seigleman

Long Island chefs gathered for the third annual Sweet Dreams dessert competition benefiting the Cancer Survivorship Program at The Inn & Spa at East Wind in Wading River. The event was presented by East Wind Hospitality Group in support of the Peconic Bay Medical Center. Guests sampled elevated desserts paired with North Fork wines, craft beer, and specialty spirits. The evening raised funds for the Cancer Survivorship Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center, supporting patients and families across the East End.