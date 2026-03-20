Event & Party Photos

Sweet Dreams Top Chef Competition

By
1 minute 03/20/2026
Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz, Nancy Beauregard

Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz, Nancy Beauregard

Rick Seigleman
Anerson Lazaano, Olvia Santiago, Emily Ryan, Sean Fontaine- Suffolk Count Cc Baking Program

Anerson Lazaano, Olvia Santiago, Emily Ryan, Sean Fontaine- Suffolk Count Cc Baking Program

Rick Seigleman
Bake Me Healthy - Kimberle Lau

Bake Me Healthy - Kimberle Lau

Rick Seigleman
Best Centerpiece - PBMC Kitchen

Best Centerpiece - PBMC Kitchen

Rick Seigleman
Chef Michael Fallon

Chef Michael Fallon

Rick Seigleman
Dr. Gerome Bell, Jerome Foster Lewis

Dr. Gerome Bell, Jerome Foster Lewis

Rick Seigleman
Eliza, Ken & Maddy Mayer

Eliza, Ken & Maddy Mayer

Rick Seigleman
Embassy Sheffy, Brenda Marcano, Benfante, Jill Donelly, Bob Scanlon, Julie Gonzalez

Embassy Sheffy, Brenda Marcano, Benfante, Jill Donelly, Bob Scanlon, Julie Gonzalez

Rick Seigleman
Jeff Zilberstein MD, Laurent Logan

Jeff Zilberstein MD, Laurent Logan

Rick Seigleman
Keith & Gina Witt, Steve & Stacy Kablan

Keith & Gina Witt, Steve & Stacy Kablan

Rick Seigleman
Nicole Santos VP Peconic Bay Foundations & External Affairs, Brenda Marcano, Chair of Pediatrics PBMC

Nicole Santos VP Peconic Bay Foundations & External Affairs, Brenda Marcano, Chair of Pediatrics PBMC

Rick Seigleman
North Fork Chocolate - Steven Amaral, Alanah Visser

North Fork Chocolate - Steven Amaral, Alanah Visser

Rick Seigleman
Northwell Health’s Executive Chef, Chris Singlemann with the winners of Healthiest Dessert, Anthony Todaro and Roland Ladonza of RC Foods & Serious Beezness

Northwell Health’s Executive Chef, Chris Singlemann with the winners of Healthiest Dessert, Anthony Todaro and Roland Ladonza of RC Foods & Serious Beezness

Rick Seigleman
PBMC 75 Years Honey

PBMC 75 Years Honey

Rick Seigleman
PBMC Executive Director, Amy Loeb

PBMC Executive Director, Amy Loeb

Rick Seigleman
People's Choice - Bonnie Cakes

People's Choice - Bonnie Cakes

Rick Seigleman
RC Fine Foods - Anthony Todaro, Roland Ladonza

RC Fine Foods - Anthony Todaro, Roland Ladonza

Rick Seigleman
Riverhead Councilman Ken Rothwell, Steve Ouzounian, Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz

Riverhead Councilman Ken Rothwell, Steve Ouzounian, Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz

Rick Seigleman
Rolling Pin Bakery- David Dombroff, Edward Sun - Associate Medical Dr. Peconic Bay Medical Center

Rolling Pin Bakery- David Dombroff, Edward Sun - Associate Medical Dr. Peconic Bay Medical Center

Rick Seigleman
Ryan & Anne Marie Folken

Ryan & Anne Marie Folken

Rick Seigleman
Sarika Hira, Labiba Bhuiyan, Sarah Markland, Orseola Arapi, Marcela Trocha, Emily Mozdzer, Meenakshi Nori

Sarika Hira, Labiba Bhuiyan, Sarah Markland, Orseola Arapi, Marcela Trocha, Emily Mozdzer, Meenakshi Nori

Rick Seigleman

Rick Seigleman

Long Island chefs gathered for the third annual Sweet Dreams dessert competition benefiting the Cancer Survivorship Program at The Inn & Spa at East Wind in Wading River. The event was presented by East Wind Hospitality Group in support of the Peconic Bay Medical Center. Guests sampled elevated desserts paired with North Fork wines, craft beer, and specialty spirits. The evening raised funds for the Cancer Survivorship Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center, supporting patients and families across the East End.

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