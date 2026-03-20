Sweet Dreams Top Chef Competition
1 minute 03/20/2026
Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz, Nancy Beauregard
Anerson Lazaano, Olvia Santiago, Emily Ryan, Sean Fontaine- Suffolk Count Cc Baking Program
Bake Me Healthy - Kimberle Lau
Best Centerpiece - PBMC Kitchen
Chef Michael Fallon
Dr. Gerome Bell, Jerome Foster Lewis
Eliza, Ken & Maddy Mayer
Embassy Sheffy, Brenda Marcano, Benfante, Jill Donelly, Bob Scanlon, Julie Gonzalez
Jeff Zilberstein MD, Laurent Logan
Keith & Gina Witt, Steve & Stacy Kablan
Nicole Santos VP Peconic Bay Foundations & External Affairs, Brenda Marcano, Chair of Pediatrics PBMC
North Fork Chocolate - Steven Amaral, Alanah Visser
Northwell Health’s Executive Chef, Chris Singlemann with the winners of Healthiest Dessert, Anthony Todaro and Roland Ladonza of RC Foods & Serious Beezness
PBMC 75 Years Honey
PBMC Executive Director, Amy Loeb
People's Choice - Bonnie Cakes
RC Fine Foods - Anthony Todaro, Roland Ladonza
Riverhead Councilman Ken Rothwell, Steve Ouzounian, Alexander Escobar, Monserat Ruiz
Rolling Pin Bakery- David Dombroff, Edward Sun - Associate Medical Dr. Peconic Bay Medical Center
Ryan & Anne Marie Folken
Sarika Hira, Labiba Bhuiyan, Sarah Markland, Orseola Arapi, Marcela Trocha, Emily Mozdzer, Meenakshi Nori
Long Island chefs gathered for the third annual Sweet Dreams dessert competition benefiting the Cancer Survivorship Program at The Inn & Spa at East Wind in Wading River. The event was presented by East Wind Hospitality Group in support of the Peconic Bay Medical Center. Guests sampled elevated desserts paired with North Fork wines, craft beer, and specialty spirits. The evening raised funds for the Cancer Survivorship Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center, supporting patients and families across the East End.