Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, March 7-12, 2026.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Zumba Kids Junior

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Your kiddo in grades K-2 can enjoy music, dancing, and exercise at the Southold Free Library! Registration is required.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, events.southoldlibrary.org

Mini Movers

Saturday, March 7, 10:15 a.m.

Bring your little one, ages 2.5-4, to Project Most, where they will enjoy an obstacle course and learn about strength and teamwork! Drop-in classes are $25.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Leprechaun Lookers

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Your kiddo in grades K-5 can make magical leprechaun-seeking binoculars at the Riverhead Free Library!

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

DIY Pot O’ Gold Catapult

Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.

Kiddos can learn to make a catapult using popsicle sticks and launch gold coins into a lucky pot at CCME! The fee is $15 for member children and $35 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Movement Workshop For Teens: Martha Graham’s Heretic (1929) with Oliver Tobin

Sunday, March 8, 10:30 a.m.

Teens with a love of movement are invited to explore Martha Graham’s choreographed work, Heretic, with Oliver Tobin at The Church. Young people ages 12-19 of all backgrounds and experience levels are welcome to attend. Tickets are $15.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Spring Storytime Yoga

Monday, March 9, 10 a.m.

Your little yogi, ages 2-5, can listen to books while bending, stretching, and moving at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Leprechaun Traps

Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Your kiddo in grades 3-5 can make leprechaun traps using creativity and engineering at the Riverhead Free Library! Registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Sensory Play

Wednesday, March 11, 10 a.m.

Your little one, ages 18 months to 3 years, can enjoy a play-based class using fun media at the Children’s Museum of the East End! Classes are $10 for members and $35 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Foodie Fun: Pinecone Brownie Treats

Thursday, March 12, 4 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 7-11, can make pinecones out of brownies and cereal at the East Hampton Library! Registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

Bookhampton

Bring your little reader in to check out the colorful children’s section, board games, and events at BookHampton!

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos in for arcade games, bowling, live music, mini-golf, and more at this popular destination for adults and families in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

GDC Skating Rink

Bring your little ones to the roller skating rink at the Greenport American Legion, where they can enjoy an all-ages skate every Sunday afternoon! Additional skate days for families are listed on the website. Skate rentals are available.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

LT Burger

Kiddos can enjoy delicious smash burgers, shakes, “Kids’ Boxes,” fries, juices, and more at this Sag Harbor favorite!

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.co

Sagtown Coffee

Warm up with a latte while kiddos enjoy hot chocolate, oatmeal, bagels, smoothies, and more at this local favorite in Sag Harbor!

28 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

South Fork Natural History Museum and Science Center

Bring your kiddo into SoFo for a marine touch tank, floor-to-ceiling murals, and regular programs at SoFo every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are admitted for free. For non-members, adults are $10, and kiddos are $7.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Bring your little ones in for public skating sessions, skate rentals, and igloos that include their own Bluetooth speaker, board games, eats, and seating for up to six people!

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Enjoy delightful toys, gifts, games, books, and more with your little one at this popular shop in Sag Harbor!

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-04200, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com