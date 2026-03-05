Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, March 6-11, 2026
Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, March 6-11, 2026.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Brad Penuel
Friday, March 6, 4 p.m.
Enjoy the sounds of singer/songwriter Brad Penuel while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
Live Music by the Surfcasters
Friday, March 6, 9 p.m.
Don’t miss this high-energy tribute band while you check out local bites and sips at the North Sea Tavern!
1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
Dance Performance: Martha Graham Dance Company: A Very Special Evening with Xin Ying
Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m.
Don’t miss the Martha Graham Dance Company as they present “A Very Special Evening with Xin Ying,” one of the company’s most beloved leading dancers. She will present two solo works: Letter to Nobody and Lamentation. A Q&A and a wine-and-cheese reception will follow the performance.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
National Theater Live: The Fifth Step
Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.
Don’t miss this entertaining production filmed live from @sohoplace on London’s West End about a recovering alcoholic who exposes dangerous truths on coming to the Fifth Step (confession) of the Alcoholics Anonymous program. Tickets start at $18.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
All Time High
Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss Dawnette Darden as she gives energetic renditions of hits made popular by everyone from Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $23.
161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks
Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss this high-energy roots rock band live at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets start at $44.
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
Hot Dam Band
Saturday, March 7, 10 p.m.
Enjoy this high-energy band featuring your favorite ’90s and 2000s hits, sing-alongs, and lots of fun at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $13.
161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Project Most Presents Empty Bowls
Sunday, March 8, noon
Don’t miss live music, a 50/50 raffle, and an array of soups crafted by local chefs to benefit Project Most! Project Most mugs will be for sale, and takeout is available.
15 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. manuela@projectmost.org, projectmost.org
East Hampton Library International Film Festival: “All That Breathes”
Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.
Don’t miss this film from documentary filmmaker Shaunek Shen, following the lives of two brothers living in New Delhi. Register in advance via Eventbrite.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
I Do! I Do!
On stage from March 12 to 29
Enjoy this charming musical about a couple, Agnus and Michael, who endured joys and challenges spanning 50 years of marriage through a series of vignettes set entirely in their bedroom! Most performances will be followed by a complimentary vow renewal ceremony. Reservations are required.
125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Passport Through Parks: Family Program
Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.
Enjoy this 1-2 mile hike through Montauk Point State Park! Reservations are required through Eventbrite.
2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/visit/state-parks/montauk-point-state-park
History on the Trail
Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a 1.5-mile hike and guided history tour at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register in advance online.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
Annual Blue-Spotted Salamander Search with Andy Sabin
Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy this nighttime expedition to search for the Blue-Spotted Salamander at SoFo! Be sure to make a reservation, bring a flashlight, and wear boots. Registration is required.
77 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org
Igloo Sessions
Through March 31
Enjoy a cozy igloo complete with a Bluetooth connection, boardgames, soft lighting, and a personal server at Baker House 1650! Wine and light bites will be available for purchase.
181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Brendan Johnston: Artist-in-Residence For a Day
Saturday, March 7, noon
Don’t miss Brendan Johnston, landscape painter and winner of several sculpture awards, at the Southampton Arts Center!
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Thar She Blows: Whaling in New York Lecture
Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.
Join SoFo and Stony Brook University’s Tara Rider as they discuss how whaling has shaped New York’s maritime communities and culture at the Bridgehampton Museum. Light refreshments will be served.
2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org
Cooking with Rob Scott: Irish Soda Bread
Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.
Learn the secrets of making Irish Soda Bread in time for St. Patrick’s Day with Chef Rob at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Cooking Class with Chef Alex
Sunday, March 8, 3:30 p.m.
Learn to make Spanish tapas and paella and pair it with wine at this interactive class at the Hampton Maid! Tickets are available online.
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com
Art Social: Indigenous-Inspired Beaded Earring Workshop
Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.
Learn the basics of beaded jewelry along with the history and culture of the Shinnecock people of Long Island at Guild Hall! Tickets are $50, and members are $45.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Wine Wednesday Workshops at Nick & Toni’s
Wednesday, March 11, 5:30 p.m.
Learn about Wines We Can’t Keep in Stock with Kevin Tunney from David Bowler Wines at Nick & Toni’s! Your $40 ticket includes crystal tasting stems, tasting sheets, and small bites. Reservations by phone are required due to limited space.
136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com
Chef Brian’s Special Corned Beef Dinner
Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Quogue Library, where you’ll enjoy corned beef with parsley sauce, roasted carrots and parsnips, and a Chocolate/Guinness bread pudding. Registration and a $15 fee are required.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
The Art of Jack Fargasso
Through March 7
Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this exhibit celebrating the career of artist, illustrator, and educator Jack Fargasso at the Bridgehampton Museum! Book cover art, drawings, and paintings will be part of the collection.
2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org
Liberty Labs: A Decade of Design
On view through April 19
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Liberty Labs Foundation at Guild Hall, where you’ll enjoy this exciting exhibition blending art, music, design, and social interaction.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Jason Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces
Through April 19
Don’t miss paintings and portraits focusing on themes like aging, time, and memory at Guild Hall! The Gallery is open every Thursday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
First Light: Celebrating the Student Artists of Southampton
Through May 3
Enjoy this student art exhibition celebrating creativity, curiosity, and artistic voices at the Southampton Arts Center!
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.