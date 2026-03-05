Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, March 6-11, 2026

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, March 6-11, 2026.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Brad Penuel

Friday, March 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of singer/songwriter Brad Penuel while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estate! Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Live Music by the Surfcasters

Friday, March 6, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss this high-energy tribute band while you check out local bites and sips at the North Sea Tavern!

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

Dance Performance: Martha Graham Dance Company: A Very Special Evening with Xin Ying

Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the Martha Graham Dance Company as they present “A Very Special Evening with Xin Ying,” one of the company’s most beloved leading dancers. She will present two solo works: Letter to Nobody and Lamentation. A Q&A and a wine-and-cheese reception will follow the performance.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

National Theater Live: The Fifth Step

Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this entertaining production filmed live from @sohoplace on London’s West End about a recovering alcoholic who exposes dangerous truths on coming to the Fifth Step (confession) of the Alcoholics Anonymous program. Tickets start at $18.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

All Time High

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Dawnette Darden as she gives energetic renditions of hits made popular by everyone from Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $23.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this high-energy roots rock band live at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets start at $44.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Hot Dam Band

Saturday, March 7, 10 p.m.

Enjoy this high-energy band featuring your favorite ’90s and 2000s hits, sing-alongs, and lots of fun at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $13.

161 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Project Most Presents Empty Bowls

Sunday, March 8, noon

Don’t miss live music, a 50/50 raffle, and an array of soups crafted by local chefs to benefit Project Most! Project Most mugs will be for sale, and takeout is available.

15 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. manuela@projectmost.org, projectmost.org

East Hampton Library International Film Festival: “All That Breathes”

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this film from documentary filmmaker Shaunek Shen, following the lives of two brothers living in New Delhi. Register in advance via Eventbrite.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

I Do! I Do!

On stage from March 12 to 29

Enjoy this charming musical about a couple, Agnus and Michael, who endured joys and challenges spanning 50 years of marriage through a series of vignettes set entirely in their bedroom! Most performances will be followed by a complimentary vow renewal ceremony. Reservations are required.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Passport Through Parks: Family Program

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this 1-2 mile hike through Montauk Point State Park! Reservations are required through Eventbrite.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/visit/state-parks/montauk-point-state-park

History on the Trail

Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a 1.5-mile hike and guided history tour at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge! Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register in advance online.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Annual Blue-Spotted Salamander Search with Andy Sabin

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this nighttime expedition to search for the Blue-Spotted Salamander at SoFo! Be sure to make a reservation, bring a flashlight, and wear boots. Registration is required.

77 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Igloo Sessions

Through March 31

Enjoy a cozy igloo complete with a Bluetooth connection, boardgames, soft lighting, and a personal server at Baker House 1650! Wine and light bites will be available for purchase.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Brendan Johnston: Artist-in-Residence For a Day

Saturday, March 7, noon

Don’t miss Brendan Johnston, landscape painter and winner of several sculpture awards, at the Southampton Arts Center!

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Thar She Blows: Whaling in New York Lecture

Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.

Join SoFo and Stony Brook University’s Tara Rider as they discuss how whaling has shaped New York’s maritime communities and culture at the Bridgehampton Museum. Light refreshments will be served.

2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Cooking with Rob Scott: Irish Soda Bread

Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.

Learn the secrets of making Irish Soda Bread in time for St. Patrick’s Day with Chef Rob at the Westhampton Free Library! Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Cooking Class with Chef Alex

Sunday, March 8, 3:30 p.m.

Learn to make Spanish tapas and paella and pair it with wine at this interactive class at the Hampton Maid! Tickets are available online.

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Art Social: Indigenous-Inspired Beaded Earring Workshop

Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Learn the basics of beaded jewelry along with the history and culture of the Shinnecock people of Long Island at Guild Hall! Tickets are $50, and members are $45.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Wine Wednesday Workshops at Nick & Toni’s

Wednesday, March 11, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about Wines We Can’t Keep in Stock with Kevin Tunney from David Bowler Wines at Nick & Toni’s! Your $40 ticket includes crystal tasting stems, tasting sheets, and small bites. Reservations by phone are required due to limited space.

136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Chef Brian’s Special Corned Beef Dinner

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Quogue Library, where you’ll enjoy corned beef with parsley sauce, roasted carrots and parsnips, and a Chocolate/Guinness bread pudding. Registration and a $15 fee are required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

The Art of Jack Fargasso

Through March 7

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this exhibit celebrating the career of artist, illustrator, and educator Jack Fargasso at the Bridgehampton Museum! Book cover art, drawings, and paintings will be part of the collection.

2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Liberty Labs: A Decade of Design

On view through April 19

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Liberty Labs Foundation at Guild Hall, where you’ll enjoy this exciting exhibition blending art, music, design, and social interaction.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Jason Bard Yarmosky: Time Has Many Faces

Through April 19

Don’t miss paintings and portraits focusing on themes like aging, time, and memory at Guild Hall! The Gallery is open every Thursday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

First Light: Celebrating the Student Artists of Southampton

Through May 3

Enjoy this student art exhibition celebrating creativity, curiosity, and artistic voices at the Southampton Arts Center!

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

